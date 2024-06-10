This simple soup is gluten-free, vegan and full of vibrant flavour.
Lime (or mango) pickle is one of the tastiest things to have on hand. Not only is it a spicy and sweet condiment to serve with curries, it’s pretty good with crackers and cheddar too! And a few tablespoons of chopped lime pickle stirred through a soup really make it dance with zesty flavour.
Red lentil, pumpkin and lime pickle soup
Serves 4
Preparation time 20 minutes
Cooking time about 4 hours
Ingredients
- 1 1⁄2 cups (305 g) split red lentils
- 6 cups (1.5 litres) salt-reduced vegetable stock
- 2 Tbsp chopped Indian lime pickle
- 500 g (1 lb 2 oz) pumpkin, peeled, seeded and cut into cubes
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 red onion, finely chopped
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 large tomato, finely chopped
- Handful mint leaves
- Handful dill sprigs
Method
- Heat your slow cooker to High.
- Combine the lentils, stock and lime pickle in the bowl of the slow cooker. Cover and cook for 2 hours.
- Working quickly to avoid losing too much heat, stir through the pumpkin and season generously with salt. Cover and cook for a further 2 hours, until both the lentils and pumpkin are soft. Turn the slow cooker down to Low and keep covered.
- Heat the olive oil in a small saucepan over high heat. Add the onion and cook for 8–10 minutes, until golden. Stir in the cumin seeds and cook for 1 minute, until the cumin pops and sizzles. Tip the spicy onions into the soup and stir through, along with the chopped tomato. Add pepper to taste – and a little more salt, if needed.
- Serve the soup in small bowls, garnished with the herbs.
From Healthy Slow Cooker by Ross Dobson, $42.99, published by Murdoch Books.