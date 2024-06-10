Mexican tomato and tortilla soup is a bit of a show-off when it comes to toppings. Photo / Tamara West

Soup toppings do more than garnish - they introduce contrasting textures, enhance flavours and can even provide nutritional benefits.

A simple pureed vegetable soup transforms with a sprinkle of crispy croutons, while a rich, creamy chowder benefits from the fresh, vibrant notes of chopped herbs. The interplay between the hot, comforting soup and an array of diverse toppings instantly creates a more dynamic dining experience, making a bowl of liquid deliciousness a far more enticing prospect as a main meal, especially in the depths of winter.

Topping ideas and delicious pairings

Croutons

These crunchy bread cubes add a delightful textural contrast. They can be seasoned with garlic, herbs or cheese to complement the soup’s flavour. Home-made are best - simply cut a stale sourdough or loaf of your choosing into cubes, sprinkle with olive oil and a little salt and bake on a medium to low heat until browned and crunchy.

Goes well with: We think croutons can go on just about any soup, to be honest. But creamier, less chunky soups particularly benefit from the added texture.

Herbs and microgreens

Fresh herbs like chopped parsley, dill, coriander, thyme or microgreens such as pea shoots and radish sprouts add a burst of freshness and colour.

Goes well with: Chicken noodle soup, lentil soup, split pea soup, bean soup.

Cheese

Grated parmesan, crumbled feta, a dollop of creamy goat cheese or a crumble of blue cheese introduces a rich, savoury element. Melting cheese atop hot soup provides an indulgent texture.

Goes well with: French onion soup, broccoli soup, potato leek soup, beetroot soup.

Yoghurt or sour cream

A spoonful of yoghurt or sour cream adds creaminess and a tangy balance to spicy, sweet or earthy soups.

Goes well with: Borscht, spicy pumpkin or kūmara soup.

Fennel, leek and potato soup.

Bacon or pancetta

Crispy bacon bits or pancetta provide a smoky, salty crunch that enhances a soup’s richness.

Goes well with: Potato soup, cauliflower soup, clam chowder, corn chowder.

Toasted nuts and seeds

Toasted pumpkin seeds, almonds, hazelnuts or pine nuts, or even some oven-roasted crispy chickpeas add a nutty flavour and satisfying crunch.

Goes well with: Butternut soup, carrot ginger soup, sweet potato soup, parsnip.

Chili oil, fresh chilli slices or flakes

For those who appreciate a bit of heat, a drizzle of chili oil or a sprinkle of red pepper flakes can add a fiery kick.

Goes well with: Miso soup, ramen or noodle soup, black bean soup.

Crispy vegetables

Fried shallots, thinly sliced garlic fried until crisp, finely sliced spring onion, or even thin slices of radish can provide a crunchy texture and a burst of flavour. Some even swear by a topping of potato or other deep-fried root vegetable crisps.

Best with: Minestrone, vegetable soup, pho.

Fresh lime or lemon

Okay, so citrus won’t exactly make the soup more substantial, but it’s amazing what a squeeze of fresh citrus can do to brighten flavours, cutting through the richness and adding a refreshing acidity. And a sprinkle of zest provides an extra layer of zing.

Best with: Lentil soup, chicken tortilla soup, seafood soups.

Avocado

Creamy avocado adds a luxurious texture and a mild, buttery flavour that complements spicy and acidic soups.

Best with: Tortilla soup, black bean soup, gazpacho.

Poached egg

A poached egg adds richness and protein. When broken, the yolk creates a velvety broth.

Best with: Ramen, vegetable broth, spicy noodle soups.

Soup toppings are more than mere embellishments; they are essential elements that can transform a simple bowl of soup into a complex and satisfying meal. By thoughtfully selecting toppings that complement the soup’s flavours, you can turn a plain meal into a tasty, textural affair. Experimenting with different combinations allows for endless culinary creativity.

