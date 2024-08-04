Apple, Walnut, and Bacon Stuffed Pork Loin

This rolled and stuffed pork roast makes an impressive dish for a cold night. The apple, walnut, and bacon stuffing adds a whole new level of flavour.

Ingredients:

For the crumb crust

Method

Heat a large frying pan to medium heat. Add the bacon and cook for 5 minutes to render the fat. Add the onion and apple. Sauté for 2 minutes. Add the rosemary, walnuts, spinach, mustard, honey and paprika. Cook through until the spinach is wilted.Let cool. Blitz all ingredients for the crust to form a fine crumb. Place the pork loin fat side down onto a chopping board. With a sharp knife open the pork loin. Make a horizontal cut along the length of the pork loin, about two thirds of the way down from the top. Be careful not to cut all the way through as the stuffing will fall out. You want the pork loin to open like a book. When the pork is open like a book, use a mallet to tenderize and flatten the pork slightly. Spread the filling onto pork loin ensuring the fat side is sitting face down on the chopping board. Leave a 2 cm gap around the edge. Using your hands gently pat the filling into place. Roll up the pork starting at the short end. Tie it firmly with a piece of kitchen twine. Season the pork loin with salt. Preheat a large frying pan with olive oil. Add the pork fat side down and cook until golden brown. Let cool. Rub the outside of the pork loin with 1 tbsp Dijon mustard and drizzle with oil. Roll the pork in the crumb & gently pack on the crumb until covered evenly. Place the pork on an oven tray and cook at 180°C for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to 165°C and continue to cook for 1 1/2 hours. Or until the core temperature reaches 71°C. Remove from the oven, set aside to rest for 15 minutes before serving.

Tip: How to tie the stuffed rolled pork