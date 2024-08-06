Chicken Burger with a Twist

The juicy chicken fillet burger is doused in teriyaki sauce on a bed of tasty sesame slaw and topped with grilled pineapple sandwiched in the fluffy bread. A delightfully Asian twist on a chicken burger.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 Waitoa Free Range Chicken Fillet Burgers (1box)

4 Cottage Lane sesame burger buns

1/2 Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple

1 1/2 cups shredded green cabbage

2 spring onion, thinly sliced

2 tbsp Kewpie sesame dressing

Teriyaki sauce

(shop-bought or homemade*)

Method