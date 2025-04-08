Sugarloaf restaurant at Flockhill Station in Canterbury has emerged as one of the region's top fine-dining experiences. Photo / Supplied
Fourteen years on from the devastating earthquakes, Christchurch and the wider region have been reborn. Its hospitality sector is among the many that have undergone a mass refresh as part of the post-shake rebuild, resulting in an abundance of new dining experiences that have helped bring life back to Canterbury. Blake Benny took a culinary adventure across three markedly different food venues.
All have a major connecting thread: a desire to indulge in the theatre of the kitchen ... and go beyond a meal to create a unique culinary experience intertwining history, experience – and gold old-fashioned hospitality.
Mapu, London St, Lyttelton
Tucked away in between two buildings on Lyttelton’s bustling London St is Mapu.
The choice of custard may make some pause – I certainly did – but I soon discovered this was the key ingredient to the dish, with its creaminess providing a perfect balance to the salt of the oyster.
We also dined on a charred cream corn and lime pickle dish from the Earth selection – beautifully presented and even better tasting – an easy highlight of the night.
However, what was Inati’s most memorable dish came from its Land section of the menu.
That was the Duck Trumpets, which were served with a side of blackberry jam.
At first glance, you’d assume it’s a miniature real fruit ice cream – and anticipate a sweet dish rather than the savoury flavouring of duck parfait you receive on first bite.
While the dish was beautifully presented, this admittedly wasn’t my favourite serving of the evening, but that purely is down to personal preference, with my dining partner ranking the trumpets highly.
Just 1% of Flockhill’s land area is used by the restaurant and accommodation, with the rest continuing as the long-running sheep station, so serving what in many ways remains the farm’s bread and butter feels necessary to provide an authentic dining experience.
Sugarloaf will be opening its doors to the public for Sunday lunches from May, giving locals the opportunity to experience the unique alpine environment without having to splash out on a night’s accommodation.
Cullen believed the restaurant will connect with locals, who will use it as an opportunity to get in the car and explore somewhere new.
I’d highly recommend the experience to all interested in catching a glimpse of what I believe will quickly become one of New Zealand’s most popular international tourism destinations.
The verdict
All three destinations provided memorable dining experiences and brought an exciting edge to Canterbury’s hospitality offerings.
While all offer an engaging and unique culinary adventure, I believe each has specific strengths.
For those seeking a personal connection with their meal, Chef Giulio Sturla’s Mapu would be my recommendation.
Sturla’s kitchen set-up makes guests feel like they’re having dinner with a friend, who becomes part of the experimental menu experience.
If you’re on the hunt for an upmarket social gathering, Inati should be top of your list.
The prime CBD location and restaurant set-up make it an immediate choice for those seeking a fun night out with loved ones – while bonding over top Canterbury cuisine and pushing themselves out of their culinary comfort zone.
And for those looking to ditch the city and head on an adventure, Sugarloaf is the number one choice.
The Craigieburn Valley backdrop is simply one-of-a-kind, and a piece of Kiwi paradise that both locals and tourists should be adding to their hospitality bucket list.