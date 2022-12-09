Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein’s recipes for a carefree summer. Corn and avocado salad; basil pesto; and crunchy chicken salad, barbecued whole fish, Yvonne Lorkin’s drinks matches

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
9 mins to read
Barbecued whole fish with chilli lime butter. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Barbecued whole fish with chilli lime butter. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

There’s such a wonderful sense of freedom in the annual post-Christmas escape. Abandoning the home comforts, packing up the tent, the tramping boots or the fishing rod and heading to bach, bush or beach for

Summer corn and avocado salad

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Summer basil pesto

Crunchy chicken salad with spring onion and ginger dressing

Spring onion and ginger dressing

Barbecued whole fish with chilli lime butter

Chilli lime butter

Match these with ...

Latest from Lifestyle