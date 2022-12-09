Barbecued whole fish with chilli lime butter. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

There’s such a wonderful sense of freedom in the annual post-Christmas escape. Abandoning the home comforts, packing up the tent, the tramping boots or the fishing rod and heading to bach, bush or beach for a week or two of unfettered living, is the ultimate Kiwi getaway. No deadlines, no meetings, no shirts to iron or traffic to deal with. It’s a recipe for bliss - provided you can eat well.

Whenever we travel, I always pack a microplane, a stick blender and a sharp knife. You’d be amazed how much better things taste with some freshly zested lemon rind or a fine grating of parmesan, ginger or garlic; and being able to whizz up a speedy mayonnaise or salsa with the stick blender can transform a simple salad or barbecue meal. As for a sharp knife, you only have to be faced with a dull blade to realise what a chore simple tasks like slicing tomatoes, cutting up onions or steak, can become.

Stripping life back to the basics calls for a “cook by numbers” approach. You don’t actually want to make sauces, dressings or marinades, you just want to be able to grab and slather, drizzle or dunk. The simple addition of a spoonful of flavoured butter elevates the freshest seafood, just-dug new potatoes, corn, or barbecued steak. A dollop of store-bought pesto and a splash of wine transforms a pot of fresh mussels. Loosen pesto with oil to form an instant salad dressing - think cucumber, tomato, feta and red onion, or couscous, cucumber, walnut and tomato. Mix pesto with a little mayo and fold through new potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, gherkins and spring onions for a simple and tasty potato salad. A jar of laksa paste and a can of coconut cream offer the fast track for a fragrant curry or laksa. Add a sprinkle of Fresh As freeze-dried lemongrass powder or makrut lime powder from the sachet for a more richly layered flavour (you only need a pinch and be sure to reseal the sachets carefully so they won’t clump). Store- bought bruschetta mix is another useful addition to the camping kit. Apart from using it as a topper for crostini and cheese toasties, its Mediterranean flavour profile marries happily with grilled meats and seafood, and it’s great tossed through pasta, Israeli couscous or a bowl of sliced tomatoes with some shaved parmesan.

Welcome to summer unplugged. Life has never tasted so good.

Corn and avocado salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Summer corn and avocado salad

While corn is in season, it’s easy to live on this salad - it’s such a great combination.





Ready in 10 mins

Serves 4





2 cups cooked corn kernels (cut from 3 large cobs)

24 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 just-ripe avocados, cut into chunks

2 Tbsp very finely chopped red onion

3 Tbsp basil pesto* see below or use store-bought, chilled

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp salt

Ground black pepper, to taste





Mix pesto with oil and put to one side. Place all the other ingredients in a bowl, add pesto oil , toss together and season to taste.

This salad can be made in advance and chilled for up to 2 hours until needed. If you plan to store it for longer than this, add the avocado at serving time. Return to room temperature before serving.





Summer basil pesto

Prep time 5 mins

Makes 1½ cups





2 packed cups basil leaves

2 large cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1¼ cups olive oil

¼ cup grated parmesan

½ tsp salt

Ground black pepper

¼ cup pine nuts or almonds, lightly roasted





Place all ingredients in a food processor or blender and whizz until fairly smooth. Store in the fridge for up to a week, covered with a thin layer of oil to prevent the top from oxidising and going brown, or freeze in small containers.





Crunchy chicken salad Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Crunchy chicken salad with spring onion and ginger dressing

The dressing in this simple chicken salad keeps for a couple of weeks and is fabulous with rice, noodles, dumplings and any kind of Asian salad. Mix up the salad ingredients with whatever you have got to hand- the key is to use lots of fresh herbs.

Ready in 15 mins

Serves 6





½ cup spring onion and ginger dressing, see below

Shredded flesh of 1 roasted chicken or 4 chicken breasts

1 iceberg lettuce, leaves torn into bite-sized pieces

2 carrots, cut into shavings with a peeler

1 telegraph cucumber or 2-3 Lebanese cucumbers, seeded and cut into chunks

2 spring onions, cut lengthwise into very thin slices, 5cm long

3-4 handfuls mung bean sprouts or 3 cups shredded cabbage

100g dried bean thread noodles, prepared according to packet instructions, drained and chopped into short lengths

A handful of fresh beans or snow peas, sliced thinly (optional)

2 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

TO SERVE

A big handful each of mint leaves and/or coriander leaves

¼ cup roasted peanuts or cashews, roughly chopped

Lemon or lime cheeks





Prepare the dressing and put to one side. In a large bowl place chicken and the dressing and stir to combine. Add lettuce, carrot, cucumber, spring onions, bean sprouts, prepared noodles, beans or snow peas, if using, and sesame seeds and toss until evenly combined.

Serve with roasted peanuts, mint and/or coriander leaves and lemon or lime cheeks on the side.





Spring onion and ginger dressing





Ready in 10 minutes

Makes about 2½ cups





1¼ cups neutral oil, eg grapeseed

3 Tbsp sesame oil

150g fresh ginger, peeled and grated

5 spring onions, thinly sliced, white and green separated

2 Tbsp tamari or soy sauce

2 Tbsp oyster sauce

2 tsp flaky salt





Place both oils in a small saucepan over low heat. Add ginger and whites of spring onions and sizzle very gently for 5 minutes without colouring, stirring now and then.

Add spring onion greens, stir and take off heat. Add remaining ingredients, stir to combine and leave to cool.

When cool, transfer to a sterilised container. Cover and store in the fridge. Keeps for several weeks





Whole fish. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Barbecued whole fish with chilli lime butter





There’s no better way to cook or eat fish than barbecued straight from the sea. It makes dinner not just a meal but a shared experience. If you’re buying, rather than catching, your fish, use your eyes and your nose. Really fresh fish smells of the sea – nothing fishy. Check it for bright eyes and firm, glistening flesh. The chilli lime butter is great over fresh corn, as a topping for barbecued steak or chicken, as the starting point with a splash of wine for a pot of steamed mussels, or as a topping for oven- (or fire-) baked whole potatoes. The butter will keep in a sealed container in the fridge.





Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 4





1 large whole fish (about 2-3kg), head removed and gutted, scales left on

4 Tbsp chilli lime butter, see below

Chilli lime salt or sea salt

TO SERVE

Wedges of lemon or lime

Sliced wholegrain bread





Prepare the chilli lime butter and put to one side.

Cut the fish along the backbone without cutting right through and open it out flat (or have your fishmonger do this for you). Spread the inside flesh liberally with the chilli butter and sprinkle with chilli lime salt or sea salt.

Place the fish skin side down on a preheated barbecue and cook, uncovered, until the butter starts to melt and the flesh starts to turn white 2cm in from the sides at the widest part. This will take about 10 minutes. At this point cover the fish and cook for 5-6 minutes longer. To check whether it is cooked through, poke the thickest part of the fish with a skewer. The flesh should flake.

Slide the fish on to a platter and stand for 5 minutes before serving. Lift out the bones and discard. Serve accompanied by wedges of lemon or lime and buttered wholegrain bread.





Chilli lime butter

Ready in 5 mins

Makes about 2½ cups





1 large fresh red chilli

1½ Tbsp flaky sea salt

Zest of 2 limes, finely grated

2 double makrut lime leaves, central rib removed, leaf very finely chopped or ½ tsp freeze-dried lime leaf powder

500g softened butter (not melted)





Slice chilli into tiny pieces, removing pith and seeds. Put it in a mortar and pestle or food processor with the lime zest and chopped lime leaves. Pound or blitz to a paste. Add salt and butter and blend until evenly combined.

Store in a sealed container in the fridge. Keeps for several weeks.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Summer corn and avocado salad with pesto)

Villa Maria Sparkling Cuvee Brut NV ($20)

Brand new from the Villa stable comes a lemon shortbread-scented sparkler made from chardonnay and pinot noir that’s smooth, nutty, ultra-creamy and perfect with the richness of the avocado and the zesto pesto. Bold and brioche-like, and oh joy! Oh jubilation! Thank Odin and the great eagles of the North that this bottle is sealed with a cork and not the sworn enemy of manicures the world over. The dreaded plastic zork. Widely available.

(Crunchy chicken salad with spring onion and ginger dressing)

Main Divide North Canterbury Gewurztraminer 2022 ($21)

From a cooler-than-average summer, comes a spicy, zesty gewurztraminer that boasts all the classic aromatics I love (lychee, ginger, manuka honey and jasmine) but injects baking spices like clove and nutmeg alongside dried citrus peel and crystallised mango. It’s a plump, plush, sexy thing to sip, yet has a zing of herbaceousness at its core to keep things fresh and frisky. Widely available in supermarkets.

(Barbecued whole fish with chilli lime butter)

Garage Project Treehugger Pilsner 330ml ($24 x 6pk)

Looking for a seriously sustainable, seriously smashable, sessionable beer to rinse down this crispy, spicy, scorched sea creature? Then best you go down to the woods today because at 4 per cent abv, this pilsner is the knees of the bees. Every ingredient is local, sustainably grown, transported in the greenest way possible, packaged in planet-friendly fashion, AND $1 from each six-pack sold goes to Trees for Canterbury. The Garage Projectors are trying to reduce waste, lessen their carbon footprint and minimise their impact on the earth by creating a nice impact on your palate. With a dry, zesty, citrus backbone and fleshy, tropical, herbaceous flavours, it’s a new fave. Widely available in supermarkets.