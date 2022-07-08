Rib-sticking bean and bacon soup. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

In all the years that I've been cooking, there have been more than a few dodgy dinners I can confess to but only two that have caused my family to mutiny.

One was an unfathomably horrid eggplant frittata that I spent hours making after watching a YouTube clip, right back in 2006 when YouTube was still a new thing. It all looked so simple and delicious but many hours later, with almost every pot and pan in the house used and my kitchen looking like a bomb site, what I dished up was proclaimed to be "inedible" and "disgusting". I had to agree. There wasn't any way to re-purpose even a mouthful of it. I think the chickens ate it in the end.

The 2nd uproar happened over some soup. You would imagine that it would be impossible to create a soup so bad that no one would eat it. Soup tends to be a dish that's very forgiving, there's usually very little in the way of a method to get wrong. If it goes 10 minutes or half an hour too long, no matter.

We were in Wyoming at the time, staying in a dreary suburban house with a vast empty kitchen, miles out of town. The family were away skiing for the day and I'd opted to stay home. I didn't have a car and even if I'd had one there was a blizzard raging outside.

Soup I thought. Soup is the stuff of succour and comfort. Soup will warm everyone up when they get back. Soup is what will make this place feel like home.

I found a pumpkin (possibly left over from Halloween). There certainly wasn't any onions or garlic to be found, but there were a few bits and pieces in the pantry, including a container of apple juice and some ancient-looking spices. I blasted the pumpkin in the microwave until it was soft enough to scoop. When I tasted it, there was none of that pleasing mealy nuttiness, this thing that looked like a pumpkin was soggy and bland with a flat, tasteless sweetness. And oh so pale. Ahh well, I was sure I could fix that. Pumpkin soup, after all - nothing could be simpler. I added the container of apple juice. Bad move. Some salt might help, lots even. The result was now very salty and sickly sweet. Spice, then. Spice fixes everything ... The ancient jars revealed labels of nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves. In they went. Now I had something resembling American pumpkin pie filling. Vinegar, I said to myself, rummaging around the cupboard in the faint hope that a dash of acid would set my concoction back on a pleasing, savoury track. I added a small glug. Very bad idea.

There was nothing else to eat, and so when the family got home, I set the table and served up my soup. My creation had taken on a bilious tawny hue. Hunger was on my side. But only for as long as it took for the soup's vile flavour to be revealed.

People spluttered and gagged. Ted stood up and took his plate to the kitchen and tipped it down the sink. "Well", he said, "I don't think you'll be publishing that one."

On days when the weather rages furiously outside and you just want to curl up on the sofa with a book, there has to be soup. There's nothing else that quite delivers such a feeling of home and comfort. Just don't add apple juice.

Rib-sticking bean and bacon soup

Simmering bacon hocks low and slow with freshly soaked beans delivers such a richly flavoured result. It's well worth the wait.



Ready in about 3½ hours, plus soaking

Serves 10

6 cups dried mixed beans

2 bacon hocks

5-6 kielbasa sausages or other coarse smoked sausage or chorizo, diced into 2cm pieces

5 x 400g cans crushed tomatoes

3 large onions, finely diced

8 large cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 cup chopped Italian parsley

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

½ cup lemon juice

Place beans in a very large bowl, cover with cold water and soak for 8-12 hours.

Boil bacon hocks in a large pot with 18 cups water. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Cook for 1 hour, skimming off any scum as it rises.

Drain soaked beans and add to the bacon pot with diced sausages, tomatoes, onions, garlic, spices, chilli flakes and half the parsley.

Simmer for 2 hours or until hock is falling-apart tender. Remove hocks from the pot and when cool enough to handle, remove and discard skin and fat and shred or chop the meat. Add the meat back into the pot and simmer another 5-10 minutes. Season to taste.

Mix in lemon juice and garnish with remaining parsley just before serving. This soup will keep in the fridge for 4-5 days and can be frozen.

Hearty smoked chicken chowder. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Hearty smoked chicken chowder

Smoked chicken is the starting point for all manner of meals - from pies, pasta, salads and this wonderful, hearty soup.

Ready in 45 minutes

Serves 6

3 Tbsp butter

2 onions, finely diced

2 celery stalks, finely diced

2 carrots, finely diced

6 cups water

2 potatoes, peeled and diced

½ smoked chicken, flesh shredded

2 bay leaves

A sprig of thyme

1½ cups corn kernels, canned, frozen or fresh

3 Tbsp cornflour

1 cup milk

3 Tbsp chopped parsley

Salt and ground white pepper

Heat the butter in a large pot and gently cook the onions, celery and carrots until softened but not browned (about 8 minutes). Add water, potatoes, smoked chicken, bay leaves, thyme, salt and white pepper. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

Add the corn kernels. Mix the cornflour with a little milk, then stir in the rest of the milk. Add to the soup and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring, until slightly thickened (roughly mash for a thicker texture). Mix in the chopped parsley.

When ready to serve, adjust seasoning to taste and divide among serving bowls. This soup will keep in the fridge for 2-3 days

Spicy carrot and lentil soup. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Spicy carrot and lentil soup

Here's another satisfying, moreish soup that feeds the soul.

Ready in 1 hour 10 mins

Serves 6-8

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 medium onions, finely diced

10 slices spicy salami, diced, optional

2-3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 Tbsp tomato paste

4 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp chilli flakes

4 large carrots, finely diced or grated

2 x 400g can tomatoes in juice

2 cups Puy or beluga lentils, rinsed and drained

2 litres vegetable or chicken stock

2 bay leaves

1 tsp salt and grinds of pepper

½ cup chopped fresh coriander or parsley

Heat oil in a medium-large saucepan and gently fry onion, salami if using, garlic, ginger, tomato paste and spices until aromatic and onion has softened without browning.

Add carrot, lentils and water and simmer on lowest heat for 1 hour. Season to taste.

When ready to serve, mix in coriander or parsley. Delicious served with crusty bread. Soup reheats well – add coriander or parsley when serving. Also freezes well.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Bean and bacon soup)

Zeelandt Black Monk Schwarzbier

440ml 4.9% ($45x6pk)

I'm such a sucker for soup, have been ever since I was a wee thing. My dad would throw a bacon bone, some split peas and pearl barley in a pot every winter weekend and I'd slurp happily. This hearty bean and bacon concoction calls out for an even rib-sticking-er drink. Brewed in Hawke's Bay's Esk Valley in the signature Bavarian black lager style of the Kulmbach monks by head brewer Chris Barber, it's a smoky-smooth, Marmitey, malt-massaged brew with a tweak of espresso freshness and boasts a long, lithe, tongue-cuddling finish.

zeelandt.co.nz

(Carrot and lentil soup)

Elephant Hill Hawke's Bay Pinot Gris 2019 ($24)

The sweetness of the carrots, the exotic spices and those moreish lentils just growl for gris. Having a quiet sleep for three years in the bottle has given this classically styled, coastally grown pinot gris major gravitas and grooviness. Clean, precise, and deliciously dry, it boasts pear, nashi, and soft nutmeg notes that give it maturity, style, and depth. It can handle anything. Unlike men. Men say women are dramatic, but have you ever plucked a man's eyebrow? They act like they've been shot in the face. So pour some calm into any situation with this heavenly Hawke's Bay gris and a steaming bowl of carrot soup.

elephanthill.co.nz

(Chicken chowder)

Clearview Reserve Hawke's Bay Chardonnay 2020 ($45)

Call yourself a chardonnay lover and you haven't yet tasted a Clearview Reserve? Best you beg, steal, borrow, sell something or do something that you wouldn't want your parents to find out about in order to scrape together $45 and buy this wine immediately. Awarded the Champion Chardonnay trophy AND the Champion Wine of the Show trophies at the NZ International Wine Show, the 2020 is colossal. Crammed with roast peach, juicy grapefruit and scorched pineapple, alongside caramelised, spicy, smoky, toasted oak and a drool-inducingly creamy, buttery backbone, this wine is absolute sorcery with smoked chicken.

clearview.co.nz