Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein: transform those leftovers into pakoras, pasta dishes or a tasty gratin. Drinks matches from Yvonne Lorkin

10 minutes to read
Crunchy Vegetable Pakoras. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

By: Annabel Langbein

I know I'm not the only one who's been doing a spot of cleaning and sorting lately. Pristine pantry? Tick. Fridge organised with all items that are growing new life forms removed? Tick. Freezer

