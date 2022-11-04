Coconut tamarind prawns. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

There are quite a few things you should never do in a kitchen, some for reasons of kitchen protocol or safety, others for reasons of health. Like cutting up salad ingredients on a board you have just used to cut up chicken without washing it first, or trying to catch a falling knife. Mixing hot water and oil is another formula for disaster, and using your sharp chopping knife to scrape food off the board is for sure going to blunt the blade quicker than you can say "damn it".

More subtle, but equally powerful, are the cultural codes we have around the way we cook. Take, for example, a wooden spoon. We don't really give any thought to this low-tech gadget when we scramble our eggs, saute our onions, or make sure the white sauce doesn't catch. You might well say, "Pfft, you can use a metal spoon to do all that," but somehow, somewhere, deep in our subconscious, that idea feels wrong.

A wooden spoon is deeply etched into the code of cooking, a legacy handed down for as long as people have been stirring things in pots.

Unlike metal, wood doesn't transfer heat, which means you can stir a hot pot without burning your hands. It's also non-reactive, in other words its surface won't degrade on contact with acidic things like citrus or tomatoes. It won't melt or leach chemicals or strange tastes into hot foods as plastic does. It won't bruise or cut foods the same way the sharp edge of a metal spoon does, and it's non-abrasive, so it won't scratch the surface of the pan when you scrape it.

A wooden spoon can be used to stir any dish in any type of vessel. It can muddle limes for a caipirinha, stop a pot of jam or a pot of pasta from boiling over, mix together the wet and dry ingredients of a batter, and dish up a casserole or a salad. Sure, you could use a metal spoon to stir things in a stainless steel pot, but its sharp edges don't feel or sound nearly as agreeable when you are scraping around in the bottom of the pot.

Functionality aside, there is something incredibly soothing about stirring a pot or a pan with a wooden spoon. Perhaps it's because of the comforting, familiar way wood feels in your hand, or the fact that you are so tacitly engaged with the food you are preparing, or perhaps the spoon is one you have had for a long time and there's a calming sense of anchor, doing something the way it's always been done.

Here are some dishes to reacquaint yourself with this timeless, ever-so-useful tool.

Coconut tamarind prawns

You may like to double the sauce and freeze some for another time. It's also terrific with chicken and pork.

Ready in 45 minutes

Serves 6

1.2kg large shell-on prawns

6 heads bok choy, chopped coriander leaves, to serve

Toasted desiccated coconut, to serve

Rice, to serve

COCONUT TAMARIND SAUCE

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

6 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1 long red chilli, deseeded and coarsely chopped

5cm fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped

½ cup desiccated coconut

2 Tbsp tamarind puree

1 Tbsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp chilli flakes

2 Tbsp neutral oil

4 tomatoes, cored and finely chopped

1½ cups coconut cream

1 tsp salt and ground black pepper, to taste

To make sauce, blend onion, garlic, chilli, ginger, coconut, tamarind, cumin, coriander, turmeric and chilli flakes in a food processor to make a smooth paste. Heat oil in a medium-large pot and fry paste over a medium heat, stirring frequently, for 5-6 minutes. Add tomatoes and coconut cream and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer for 15 minutes, stirring now and then. Season to taste. The sauce can be prepared ahead up to this point, chilled for up to 48 hours or frozen and finished just before serving

When ready to serve, bring back to a boil then stir in prawns and bok choy. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until prawns are cooked through (3-4 minutes). Garnish with coriander and coconut. Accompany with rice.

Lemon carbonara with spring greens. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Lemon carbonara with spring greens

The bright freshness of lemon in this simple, one-dish dinner is so appealing. You can leave out the cream if preferred.

Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 4

2 bunches asparagus, trimmed

100g snow peas or sugar snaps

3 whole eggs and 2 egg yolks

½ cup cream

Zest of 1 lemon and ¼ cup lemon juice

Salt and grinds of black pepper

1 cup grated parmesan cheese, plus extra, to serve

400g dried fettuccine

2 Tbsp butter

180g streaky bacon, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp chopped Italian parsley

Bring a large pot of well-salted water to the boil for the asparagus and the pasta. Boil asparagus for 1 minute, remove and cool under cold water. With tongs, lift out of water, cool under cold water, drain and put in a bowl with raw snow peas.

In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together whole eggs, yolks, cream, lemon zest and juice. Season and mix in parmesan. Place to one side.

Cook the pasta according to manufacturer's instructions, taking care not to overcook. Remove and reserve ¼ cup of the pasta cooking water when you drain it.

While pasta cooks, heat butter in a frying pan and cook bacon over medium heat until crispy. Add garlic, asparagus and snow peas to the pan and stir-fry over medium heat just until snow peas turn bright green, about 2 minutes.

Drain cooked pasta, return to the pot off the heat. Add the reserved quarter cup of cooking liquid to the egg and cheese mixture, stirring to evenly combine, then mix into the pasta, stirring to coat. Add bacon and vegetables and sprinkle over parsley. Toss to combine and serve. Add extra parmesan at the table as desired.

One-pot ricotta apple cake. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

One-pot ricotta apple cake

I love cakes that you can make in a pot and mix with a wooden spoon. Use your sweets-only wooden spoon for this, you don't want your cake tainted with a hint of curry.

Ready in 1½ hours

Makes 1 medium cake

150g butter, melted

1 cup caster sugar

250g ricotta

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

3 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp mixed spice

½ tsp ground cloves

¼ cup milk combined with 1 tsp baking soda

3 medium tart apples, peeled, cored and sliced into thin wedges

½ cup coarsely chopped walnuts, optional

Icing sugar, to dust

Preheat oven to 160C fan bake. Grease the sides of a 22cm-23cm springform cake tin and line the base with baking paper.

Heat butter in a pot until melted. Add sugar and ricotta, and mix with a wooden spoon to combine. Mix in the eggs one at a time, then vanilla extract and lemon zest.

Mix in flour, baking powder, spices, milk and soda mixture until evenly combined. Stir in apple slices, and walnuts if using. Spoon into prepared tin and smooth the top. Bake until the cake is risen, golden and set and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean (about 1¼ hours). Allow to cool fully in the tin before turning out. Store in a sealed container in in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Coconut tamarind prawns)

The Landing Boathouse Bay of Islands Chardonnay 2020 ($29)

If you thought the Bay of Islands was simply a breeding ground for big snapper and crazy kingis, then you'll be overjoyed to know that it's fast becoming the cradle of some of the nation's most sensational chardonnay too. With its beautifully balanced nectarine, grapefruit and soft pineapple tones, this chardonnay has a creamy layer leading to a bright, mineral-laced, dry finish. It's perfect with these creamy, coconutty prawns because it's lightly structured and lithe on the palate, fine-grained and textural to taste. thelandingwine.co.nz

(Lemon carbonara)

Loveblock Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021 ($26)

Looking at anything lemony, beany and scattered with snowpeas, my eyes become misty with longing for a large, swirlable goblet of cool, calm, sauvignon blanc. Grown in Kim and Erica Crawford's certified organic "Woolshed" block, in the Lower Dashwood area of Marlborough's Awatere Valley, this sauvignon is one of my favourites from their 15-year history. Why? Because it's so gently delicious and soothing. It graciously unfurls fresh-cut herbs, plucky passionfruit, peachy tones and soft, creamy, tropical textures. Textures gleaned from using a combo of stainless steel, concrete eggs, clay amphorae and neutral oak fermentation vessels, 35 per cent wild yeasts and 25 per cent malolactic fermentation. It's a lovely thing.

loveblockwine.com

(Apple ricotta cake)

Stolen Girlfriends Club & Batched Espresso Martini ($69)

Coffee and cake go together like love and marriage, horse and carriage stuff, right? So by injecting a splishy-splash of boozy goodness you've got yourself a love story that'll impress with every sip and crumb. The folk at Batched Premium Cocktails & Stolen Girlfriends Club launched their Espresso Martini last month featuring quality local vodka and fair trade coffee beans tucked up inside a bottle displaying an intricate anatomy sketch by Stolen Girlfriends Club's Marc Moore. So get baking and get some ice and start shaking to get that classic foamy top – then pour and enjoy.

premiumliquor.co.nz