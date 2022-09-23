Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein recipes: Honouring the Queen with high tea sandwiches, coconut cupcakes and white chocolate layer cake

By Annabel Langbein
9 mins to read
High tea sandwiches. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth

High tea sandwiches. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth

Like many millions of people, the last time I saw the Queen close up was in the clever little video sketch she did with Paddington Bear at the opening of the Jubilee celebrations in London,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.