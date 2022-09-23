High tea sandwiches. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth

Like many millions of people, the last time I saw the Queen close up was in the clever little video sketch she did with Paddington Bear at the opening of the Jubilee celebrations in London, which she wasn't well enough to attend in person.

It was a heart-warming performance on the part of the Queen, not at all what you might expect from a monarch, let alone an ailing one. The 96-year-old queen politely tolerates Paddington's klutzy antics and, when the bear, famous for keeping a marmalade sandwich under his hat, pulls one out and tells the Queen, "I always keep one for emergencies," the Queen snaps opens her handbag and takes out her own marmalade sandwich, replying, "So do I, I keep mine in here, for later."



If the world didn't know about marmalade, they certainly did after that. Along with other old-fashioned regal favourites such as Pimms, gin cocktails, earl grey tea and afternoon tea with sandwiches and scones, tangy citrus marmalade has seen a huge revival over the past few months.

Afternoon tea was a daily ritual for the Queen. The tea was always earl grey, the sandwiches crustless and the scones served with jam and cream (Cornish-style with the jam first).

The Queen apparently ate jam sandwiches every day. She was well-known for her drop scones, also known as Scotch pancakes. In 1959, during a visit to Balmoral by US President Dwight Eisenhower and his wife Mamie, the Queen treated them to this Scottish treat. Following the couple's return to the States, she sent them a letter with her recipe, which can be found is available online in the National Archives (https://catalog.archives.gov/id/5721363).

Since the Queen's death, this recipe has gone viral. It uses teacups (a teacup equating approximately to half a cup), and lists as the ingredients 4 teacups of flour, 2 teacups milk, 2 whole eggs, 2 tsp bicarbonate of soda, 3 tsp cream of tartar and 2 Tbsp melted butter.There's not much of a method, simply: "Beat eggs, sugar and about half the milk together, add flour, and mix well together adding remainder of milk as required, also bicarbonate and cream of tartar, fold in the melted butter." Added at the end, in handwriting, is: "Enough for 16 people." The recipe ends there, but given this is a very thick batter, the assumption is that the mixture is dolloped on to a hot skillet and flipped when bubbles start to appear on the surface, like pancakes.

If you're looking for the perfect way to honour Queen Elizabeth's life this weekend or on our commemorative holiday on Monday, September 26, whip up a batch of the Queen's drop scones or, even better, make a special afternoon tea with a selection of dainty finger sandwiches, some tender cupcakes and a special cake.

Three delicious sandwich fillings

Choose the freshest sandwich sliced bread and butter the slices on one side, ready for filling. You can prepare and fill sandwiches in advance, cut off the crusts, cover with a damp paper towel and keep in the fridge, ready to slice just before serving. Cut sandwiches in half or for finger sandwiches cut into thirds.

Coronation chicken sandwiches

Makes enough for 16 slices of bread (8 whole sandwiches)

Mix together 2 diced cooked chicken breasts, ½ cup finely chopped good-quality mango chutney, ½ cup flaked toasted almonds, ½ cup finely chopped celery, ½ cup good-quality egg mayonnaise, 2 tsp curry powder, 2 Tbsp finely chopped parsley, salt and pepper.

Prawn and dill sandwiches

Makes enough for 14 slices of bread (7 whole sandwiches)

Mix together 400g diced cooked prawns (tails removed), 3 Tbsp good-quality mayonnaise, ¼ cup sour cream, 1 Tbsp finely chopped dill, 1 Tbsp finely chopped chives, 1 tsp Dijon mustard, 1 Tbsp lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Cucumber sandwiches

Makes enough for 16 slices of bread (8 whole sandwiches)

Mix 125g spreadable cream cheese with 1 Tbsp chopped dill, 2 Tbsp finely chopped mint and 2 tsp lemon juice. Peel and slice ½ telegraph cucumber thinly. Spread cream cheese mix over bread slices, top with cucumber and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Top each with another slice of bread.

High tea coconut cupcakes. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth

Coconut cupcakes

The coconut cream in these cupcakes gives a wonderfully rich coconut flavour and keeps them tender and moist.

Ready in 45 minutes

Makes 20

120g butter, softened

1 cup caster sugar

1 tsp coconut essence

2 eggs

1 cup self-raising flour

¾ cup sour cream

¼ cup coconut cream

TO SERVE

½ cup raspberry or apricot jam, approx

COCONUT ICING

4 Tbsp butter, softened

2½ cups icing sugar

4-5 Tbsp coconut cream

½ cup shredded toasted coconut

Preheat oven to 170C. Line 20 muffin tins with standard cupcake cases.

Beat together butter, sugar and coconut essence until creamy. Add eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Fold in sifted flour. Stir in sour cream and coconut cream. Divide mixture between cupcake cases.

Bake 20 minutes. Remove cupcakes from tins and leave to cool in their cases on a wire rack. When cold, use a sharp knife to scoop out a hole in the middle of each cupcake and drop in ½ tsp raspberry jam.

To make icing, beat butter until creamy then add icing sugar and coconut cream, beating until smooth. Add an extra Tbsp of coconut cream if mixture is too thick. Pipe icing on top of cupcakes and sprinkle with toasted coconut.

White chocolate layer cake for high tea. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth

Celebration white chocolate layer cake with raspberry filling

If preferred, you can make this with dark chocolate instead of white. In this case, also replace ¼ cup of plain flour with ¼ cup sieved Dutch process cocoa, and use dark chocolate instead of white for the ganache.

Ready in 1 hour, plus cooling

Serves 12-16

225g white chocolate, chopped

140g butter

1½ cups sugar

4 eggs

2 tsp vanilla essence

2¼ cups plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1¼ cups whole milk

FILLING

¾ cup good-quality raspberry jam

300g frozen raspberries

WHITE CHOCOLATE GANACHE

250ml cream

300g white chocolate, chopped

Heat oven to 170C. Grease the sides of two 20cm cake tins and line the bases with baking paper.

Melt chocolate in a bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, or in the microwave.

With an electric mixer beat the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla essence then sift in flour, baking powder and salt. Add milk and melted chocolate and stir to combine.

Divide mixture evenly between the two prepared tins and bake until cake springs back when gently pressed in the centre, about 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes before turning out (the cakes don't rise much).

For the filling, heat raspberry jam with thawed raspberries and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir to combine, allowing the heat of the jam to soften the raspberries. Set aside until ready to use.

For the ganache, heat cream in a saucepan. Remove from heat and stir in white chocolate, chopped. Return to the heat for 1 minute, then remove again and whisk until smooth. Leave until cooled and thickened enough so that it will spread without running and a little will drop thickly from the spoon.

If the ganache is too runny, pop it in the fridge for about 15 minutes. If you make it ahead of time and it thickens too much, microwave it on low for about 15 seconds and stir until softened.

To assemble

If cakes are rounded on top, use a serrated knife to trim flat. Cut each of the cakes in half horizontally to make four layers in total. Reserve the flat bottoms of the cakes for the top and base of the finished cake.

Place one base layer on a serving plate and top with a third of the raspberry mixture. Repeat layering twice with the two top cake halves. Top with the flat bottom layer of the second cake.

Pour the cooled, thickened ganache over the top of cake. Use a knife to encourage a little to drop down the sides.

Stored in the fridge, it will keep for 3-4 days.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Sandwiches)

Tiki Hariata Marlborough Methode Traditionnelle NV ($45)

There is nothing more regal than a trio of tiny sandwiches at afternoon tea time. Except perhaps a flute of freakishly lovely fizz. Dedicated to Hariata McKean, the much-loved matriarch of the McKean family, owners of Tiki Wines in Waipara, this wine is absolutely dripping with medals, stars and ratings in the high 90s. Why? Well, as soon as you pour it, you'll see how utterly sexy it looks in the glass, how delicately perfect the little necklaces of bubbles are as they snake skywards from the base, and how the pillowy mousse settling at the top just teases you to sip.

tikiwine.com (3-pack, $135)

(Coconut cupcakes)

Mumm Marlborough Brut Prestige NV ($38)

Who doesn't love the combo of cupcakes and Champagne? Especially when it's this heavenly coconutty treat, sipped over a foaming goblet of the Kiwi-Franco collab between Marlborough winemaker Jamie Marfell and world-famous Champagne house Mumm, right? Crafted from 46 per cent pinot noir, 45 per cent chardonnay and 9 per cent pinot meunier, this magical methode traditionnelle has swoon-inducing aromas of rising dough, toasted almonds and lemon shortbread followed by vibrant, energetic citrus saturation upfront then a soothing, creamy, delicately nutty, beautifully balanced finish. Praise be.

Available in supermarkets.

(Celebration white chocolate layer cake)

Hāhā Sparkling Rosé NV ($16-$20)

Blended from both Marlborough and Hawke's Bay grapes, this blush-pink fizz is bold, crackly fresh and scented with soft apple, raspberry and berry bagel deliciousness. In the mouth it's rich, biscuity and refreshingly creamy with a hint of white chocolate on the finish. Delivering vibrance and satisfaction with every sip, it's just the perfect thing when cramming cake into one's erm, cakehole, at high tea. Or indeed any tea for that matter.

Available in supermarkets.