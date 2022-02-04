Pea, salmon and spinach frittata. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

A few weekends ago we took a family hike for a day on the Routeburn Track. We drove from Glenorchy up to the Routeburn car park, popped our picnic into a day pack, slapped on sunscreen and insect repellent and hit the trail. It was a glorious bluebird day, the beech forest was glistening and the river chorused past the track, revealing itself now and then in pristine crystal blue pools.

The air was wonderfully cool under the canopy of beech trees, with that particularly energising quality you get when there's moving water nearby. The bellbirds called out their sing-songy warble through the forest. Within a couple of hours we had reached the Routeburn Flats hut.

We enjoyed our picnic looking out over a wild meadow, the view framed by a spectacular vista of the mountains. And then we turned around and walked back out. Five hours and 14km later we were back at the car again, tired but happy. A deep sense of contentment settled over the car as we made our way home. We'd had a magnificent nature fix and we all (my blisters aside) felt so good for it.

Double Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edward O. Wilson, who died just at the end of last year at the age of 91, built an hypothesis on the intrinsic connection we have with nature. Wilson is widely considered "the father of sociobiology" and "the father of biodiversity" for his environmental advocacy. His work Biophilia, which was published in 1984, explores the evolutionary and psychological basis of humanity's attraction to the natural environment.

In its essence, Wilson's hypothesis proposes that we humans possess an innate tendency to seek connections with nature and other forms of life for the very reason that we are part of nature, a species that evolved among other species. The realm of nature is not just a source of succour and wellbeing, it's the real world. It's in our DNA.

Wilson's introduction of the word biophilia and the ethos behind it influenced the shaping of modern conservation ethics. One of Wilson's many quotes has always stuck in my mind: "Humanity is a biological species, living in a biological environment, because like all species, we are exquisitely adapted in everything: from our behaviour, to our genetics, to our physiology, to that particular environment in which we live. The Earth is our home. Unless we preserve the rest of life, as a sacred duty, we will be endangering ourselves by destroying the home in which we evolved, and on which we completely depend."

Getting outdoors and into nature is the key to appreciating the natural world and ensuring our sense of stewardship for the wild places and all the life there that make our planet magnificent.

What could be better than a wander in nature this long weekend? Pack a picnic and head out of town. An amazing world awaits.

Pea, salmon and spinach frittata

I'm always making frittata, it's such a delicious, portable meal - and a great way to use up leftover vegetables in the fridge. If you can't get your hands on any fresh tarragon, parsley or basil work just fine.

Ready in 40 minutes

Serves 4-6

10 eggs

1 cup cooked fresh or thawed frozen peas

50-100g smoked salmon, finely chopped

2 large cooked potatoes, diced

½ cup cooked spinach or silverbeet, well drained (optional)

100g feta, crumbled

1 tsp salt

Ground black pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh tarragon

1 Tbsp olive oil, to cook

Whisk eggs lightly in a bowl. Stir in peas, salmon, potatoes, spinach if using, feta, salt, pepper and tarragon.

Preheat your oven grill on high and set a rack 12-15cm from the heat source.

Heat oil in a medium frying pan (about 22cm in diameter) with an oven-proof handle over medium heat. Add your frittata mixture and spread out evenly.

Reduce heat to low and cook until starting to set around the edges, taking care the mixture doesn't burn on the base (10-15 minutes), then transfer to the oven. Cook under the preheated grill until starting to puff and golden (a further 5-8 minutes).

Allow to cool in pan. Remove from pan, cut into wedges and serve at room temperature. Frittata will keep in a covered container in the fridge for several days.

Doorstop tuna sandwiches. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Doorstop tuna sandwiches

The tuna mayo filling for these hearty sandwiches can be made ahead of time, ready to fill into bread at the last minute. Or if you wish to prepare ahead of time, butter the bread before filling - the butter will prevent the bread from getting soggy.

Ready in 10 mins

Serves 4

425g can tuna in oil

¾ cup good-quality mayonnaise, plus extra to spread

¼ cup finely chopped gherkins

1 spring onion, finely sliced

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

8 slices chunky brown bread

4 handfuls rocket or salad leaves

Drain tuna and mix with mayonnaise, gherkins, spring onion, lemon juice, parsley, salt and pepper. Divide between 4 slices of bread and top with salad leaves.

Lightly spread mayonnaise on remaining 4 slices of bread then place on top of sandwiches.

Wrap in waxed paper to prevent drying out and place in an sealed container.

Ginger zucchini loaf. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Ginger zucchini loaf

Grating vegetables is a fantastic way to sneak them into your baking – and kids can never tell! The baking soda is important as it helps to break them down- but don't use any more than the recipe calls for or the loaf will taste sour. You can use 2 cups of grated beetroot or carrot instead of the zucchini.

Ready in 1¼ hours

Makes 1 loaf

2 eggs

1 cup soft brown sugar

¾ cup neutral oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 zucchini, grated and squeezed to remove excess moisture (you should have about 2 cups grated zucchini)

1¾ cups wholemeal/wholewheat flour

1 Tbsp ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp ground ginger

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda, crushed in your hand to remove any lumps

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup finely chopped crystallised ginger

TO SERVE (optional)

Butter

Jam, e.g. fig jam

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Grease the sides of a large (6-8 cup capacity) loaf tin and line the base with baking paper.

Place eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla in a bowl and whisk to combine. Add the zucchini, then the dry ingredients and crystallised ginger. Mix to combine.

Transfer mixture to prepared tin and bake until the top is golden and cracked and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean (about 1 hour).

Allow to cool in the tin before turning out. It will keep in an airtight container for up to a week.

Slice and spread with butter and jam before serving, if desired.

