Is there any sound that epitomises summer more than the whirr of cicadas? Their familiar summer soundtrack, notably absent at the start of this year, is finally back. While this may officially be the last weekend of summer, for as long as the cicadas are singing, we can weather the routines of school, study and office, knowing there is still time for the sun and the sea, picnics and swimming, beach expeditions, cricket on the lawn, and friends over to enjoy a simple barbecue on the back deck or potluck at the park.

When our kids were little, we would often pack up a mid-week picnic and head up Mt Hobson to dine under the shade of a huge pōhutukawa tree. We'd throw out a rug and munch on frittata or a bacon and egg pie, sometimes a freshly cooked sausage with sliced bread and tomato sauce, while the dusk slowly seeped grey into the sky as the chorus of cicadas rose like an giant oscillating lawn sprinkler, loud enough to drown out the sounds of the motorway traffic below.

These days, our picnic dinners tend towards salad bowls of one kind or another. Delicious poke bowls come together with cooked rice topped with a handful of salad greens/baby spinach or shredded cabbage, along with vegetables like sliced cucumber, thawed edamame beans or peas, grated carrot, cooked broccoli florets, sliced radishes, shredded spring onions or finely sliced red onion. Add in some protein in the form of diced raw salmon or other fresh pelagic fish like trevally, shredded cooked salmon, prawns or chicken or tofu. Toppings like crispy shallots, toasted sesame seeds, roasted peanuts/cashews and wasabi peas provide a crunch factor. Add fresh chilli or chilli flakes, coconut chips, diced mango or pineapple, pickled ginger, seaweed salad, etc, as desired.

As with any salad, a good dressing is key. Think sriracha or wasabi mayo, roasted sesame dressing or a spicy soy and miso dressing (see below).

Now that we are deep into the season of sweet, juicy tomatoes, there is all manner of fabulous tomato-based salads to enjoy. I always like to slice or dice the tomatoes (be sure to remove the core in all tomatoes apart from cherry toms) and sprinkle them with a little salt, leaving them for 1-2 hours until they release their juices. This juice provides the acid component in a delicious dressing. Add a good glug of olive oil, a little crushed garlic, and chilli, fresh oregano or basil or a small spoon of pesto. For a simple cobb salad, toss this dressing through lightly cooked green beans and corn, diced avocado, and fresh rocket leaves. Serve topped with slices of grilled chicken or rare beef (flat iron steak is good for this).

While the pleasures of summer linger on, make the time to meet up with friends or family over a potluck picnic, and some easy recipes to enjoy.

Spicy salmon poke bowl

This recipe is all about the dressing – a perfect balance of spicy and sweet. Good additions include thinly sliced lebanese cucumber, avocado, crispy fried shallots, picked ginger and/or a small handful of coriander leaves. You can also use cooked soba noodles instead of rice.

Ready in 15 mins

Serves 2 and is easily scaled up

2 cups cooked sushi rice or brown rice

150-200g sashimi-grade boneless skinless raw salmon, cut into 1cm dice

2 large radishes, thinly sliced

1 spring onion, thinly sliced

1 cup shelled edamame, thawed if frozen

¼ cup kimchi (optional)

1 Tbsp black sesame seeds, to garnish

SPICY SOY DRESSING

¼ cup soy sauce or tamari

4 tsp rice vinegar

2 tsp mirin

2 tsp sriracha

2 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp finely grated fresh ginger

To make the dressing, combine all ingredients in a small jar and shake to combine.

Build your poke bowl, using rice as your base and then adding salmon, radishes, spring onion, edamame, kimchi and sesame seeds. Serve with dressing on the side.

Greek panzanella

This is a Greek take on an Italian summer staple, and a great way to use up day-old artisan bread. Top with slices of cooked lamb for a simple "meal in a salad".

Ready in 15 mins

Serves 4

4 tomatoes, cored and cut into wedges

1 lebanese or ½ telegraph cucumber, peeled and sliced

1 red pepper, deseeded and thinly sliced

½ loaf ciabatta, sourdough or baguette, torn into large chunks

2 large handfuls rocket

160g feta, crumbled

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

TAPENADE DRESSING

1 large clove garlic, finely chopped

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup kalamata olives, pitted

2 Tbsp lemon juice

To make the dressing, place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse to combine.

To make the salad, place the tomato, cucumber, red pepper and some of the dressing in a large bowl and toss to combine, then toss through the bread.

To assemble, place the rocket on a serving platter, top with bread mixture and crumble feta over the top. Season to taste and serve with the remaining dressing.

Middle Eastern grain salad

This robust, filling salad has it all – the crunch of the nuts and seeds, the tang of the cranberries and lemon, the creaminess of the dressing and the goodness of the grains and pulses. It's also a great salad to pack for lunch at the office.

Ready in 30 mins

Serves 4-5

½ cup puy lentils

1 cup cracked freekeh, pearl barley or quinoa

¼ cup pumpkin seeds

2 Tbsp sunflower seeds

¼ cup pistachios or pine nuts

1 red onion, finely chopped

½ cup coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves

¼ cup coarsely chopped mint leaves, plus extra sprigs, to serve

¼ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup lemon juice, or more to taste

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp capers

½ tsp salt, or more to taste

HONEY YOGHURT DRESSING

1 cup Greek-style yoghurt

2 tsp honey

1 tsp ground cumin

A drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, to garnish (optional)

Cook lentils and grains in separate pots according to packet instructions. Drain and cool.

Place pumpkin and sunflower seeds in a dry frying pan and toast over medium heat, stirring frequently, until browned (3-5 minutes). Set aside. Repeat for pistachios or pine nuts if they are raw.

To make the dressing, combine yoghurt, honey and cumin in a small bowl.

To assemble the salad, combine onion, chopped herbs, cranberries, lemon juice, oil, capers and salt in a large bowl. Add lentils, grains, seeds and nuts, reserving some seeds and nuts. Mix well to combine and adjust seasonings to taste.

Garnish dressing with reserved seeds and nuts and a drizzle of olive oil, if using, and serve with the salad. This will keep, covered, in the fridge for 2-3 days.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Spicy salmon poke bowl)

Blackenbrook Nelson Pinot Blanc 2021 ($29)

Remember the greatest gifts you ever got? A BMX, a Barbie, a G.I Joe, an Atari2600, a fishing rod and that awesome DIY tattoo gun? Well the joy this delicious sip delivers is just like turning 7 and getting a recorder AND a walkie-talkie for your birthday. It's odd to describe a wine as a deviant yet this white mutation of pinot noir is fabulously floral, and its whistle of white pepper, roast stonefruit, zesty acidity and superb, toasty mid-palate richness makes it sing with spicy salmon poke.

blackenbrookco.nz

(Greek panzanella)

Hunter's Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021 ($19.90)

Crafted by talented winemaker James Macdonald, this vivacious, vibrant, voluptuously proportioned, vegan-friendly, certified-sustainable sauvignon blanc is the perfect way to celebrate a 40th vintage. Yep back in 1982 the late Ernie Hunter was busting out his very first sauvignon blanc when we were all tapping away on our Commodore 64s and rockin' out to Eye of the Tiger. Scented with sugar snap peas, basil and lashings of lemongrass and lime, and packed with punchy passionfruit and container-loads of capsicum and gooseberries on the palate, it's a crunchy-fresh, toe-curlingly good drink to serve to the masses or sip solo with this salad.

hunters.co.nz

(Middle Eastern grain salad)

Kererū Superb Owl Belgian-Style Wit Beer (440ml $48 x 6pk)

All the crunchy nuts, seeds, grains, citrus, cranberries and creamy deliciousness of the dressing in Annabel's salad had me racing to the fridge for a chilled can of this wickedly good Wit. Superb Owl is a style that changes slightly every year and according to brewer Chris Mills, this new version uses "an awesome Belgian-style yeast, orange zest and coriander seed" in the mix to create a rich, moreish, malty brew with a spicy kick that's perfect for summer Saturdays.

kererubrewing.co.nz