Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein: Green goodness soup, osso bucco, spinach pie recipes. Yvonne Lorkin's drinks matches.

8 minutes to read
Green goodness soup. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Green goodness soup. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

By Annabel Langbein

One of the worst meals I have ever had the misfortune to endure occurred quite recently, in the city of Cognac, in the southwest of France. While browsing in a fabulous little second-hand shop, I'd

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.