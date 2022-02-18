Broccoli, rocket and almond smash. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

When a dear friend died recently, the outpouring of support from the community wrapped itself in a soft warm blanket around the grieving family. Cakes and casseroles, pies, preserves, flowers and fruits, each with a little message of condolence and love, were to be found at every open of the front door. And at the wake, people arrived laden with platters of food and bottles of wine.

It's such a privilege to live in a community where people, show their care for each other though simple acts of kindness, especially in times of illness and loss. You may not always know each other well but, when the time comes, you are there to support each other.

It's generally extra helpful when people bring food to contribute to the wake. So as not to add extra work for the family, portion everything and transport it on a disposable tray or plate that you are happy to leave behind. Avoid foods that need cutlery or plates to serve.

Don't take along things that need cooking or chilling. And don't feel you have to handmake your offerings. Store-bought spring rolls or sausage rolls can be baked in advance and a simple dipping sauce made with relish, sweet chilli sauce mixed with a little rice vinegar or tamari; or sour cream flavoured with a splash of sriracha. Savoury fritters are simple to make and go a long way. They can be made with any kind of vegetable.

I make my fritter batter with 1 cup of self-raising flour (which can be gluten-free), 2-3 eggs, ½ tsp baking soda, ¾ tsp salt and about ½ cup cold soda water or milk (enough to make a batter that will loosely drop from the spoon). Whisk it all together until smooth and then add 2½-3 cups grated vegetables and any spices or herbs of your choice. (If using zucchini, grate on to a tea towel and squeeze out the juice before you start, otherwise your fritters will be really wet.)

Store-bought dips like hummus, jazzed up with a sprinkle of sesame seeds or dukkah, and partnered with crackers or some crisp vegetables, will cater to gluten-free and vegan appetites.

At this time of the year when avocados are in peak season, it's hard to go past a

bowl of guacamole served with corn chips or crackers. All you need are 3-4 soft but not mushy avocadoes, a little garlic, salt and pepper and lots of lemon juice. If you've made something that's vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, or gluten-free, stick a label on it so that the people looking out for this kind of food can easily find it.

Your efforts don't need to be extravagant or time-consuming. It's the thought that counts. Knowing that the people around us care offers such wonderful support to help get through life's tough times.

Broccoli, rocket and almond smash

This powerhouse vegan spread is great served as a dip with vegetable bites, or spread on to crispbreads, crostini or fresh bread. You can also serve it as a pasta sauce - simply loosen with a little of the pasta cooking water, then toss through cooked, drained pasta.

Ready in 15 minutes

Makes about 2 cups

1 head broccoli, cut into florets

1 clove garlic

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup tamari roasted almonds

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

2 handfuls rocket leaves, coarse stems removed

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Drop broccoli into a large pot of salted boiling water and cook for 2 minutes. Rinse under cold water to cool and drain well.

Whizz garlic, oil, almonds and lemon zest to a fine paste in a food processor, then

add broccoli and rocket and whizz until smooth. Season to taste. If not using at once, store in a covered container in the fridge for up to 2 days or freeze.

Lemonade scones. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Lemonade scones

These scones are light as air and so quick and easy to make. Use creme fraiche or whipped mascarpone instead of whipped cream if you are planning to assemble in advance.

Ready in 15 mins

Makes 6 large, 9 medium or 12 small scones

4 cups self-raising flour (can use gluten-free)

1½ tsp baking powder

330ml can lemonade

1 cup cream

TO SERVE

Strawberry jam or other jam

Lightly whipped cream, creme fraiche or whipped mascarpone

Preheat oven to 220C fan bake. Line an oven tray with baking paper for easy clean-up.

Combine flour and baking powder in a large bowl. Add lemonade and cream and mix lightly with a knife until evenly combined.

Pat out on a floured surface to 4cm thick and cut into rounds with a cookie cutter or small cup. Transfer to prepared tray and bake until puffed and golden (about 12 minutes). Serve with jam and cream.

VARIATION: Raisin Scones

Add ½ cup sultanas/golden raisins or raisins and 2 Tbsp sugar to the dry ingredients and 1 tsp vanilla extract with the lemonade and cream. Brush with lightly beaten egg and sprinkle with a little extra sugar before baking.

Caramel tray cake. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Caramel tray cake

Ricotta adds a wonderful lightness to this slice and keeps it nice and moist. You can use cottage cheese instead, provided you drain off any liquid first then break up the lumps by beating the cottage cheese by itself before adding the butter and sugar. If you fancy, add 1½ cups chocolate chips or 1½ cups chopped dried fruit, such as cranberries, to the base mixture.

Ready in 1 hour

Makes about 36 pieces

250g ricotta

150g butter, at room temperature

1 cup caster sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

Finely grated zest of ½ an orange or lemon

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

¼ cup milk combined with ½ tsp baking soda

390g can caramel sweetened condensed milk

Preheat oven to 160C fan bake. Grease the sides of a 22cm or 23cm springform cake tin and line the base with baking paper.

Beat together ricotta, butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time, then vanilla extract and orange or lemon zest.

Mix in flour, baking powder and milk mixture until evenly combined. Spoon into prepared tin and smooth the top. Stir the caramel until smooth, then dollop over the cake base.

Swirl a knife through the caramel and batter to marble the caramel through the mixture.

Bake until set and lightly golden (40 minutes). Allow to cool fully in the tin before cutting. Can be stored in a sealed container in a cool place for up to 3 days.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

Drinks to go with comfort food.

(Broccoli, rocket and almond smash)

Saint Clair Pioneer Block 1 Foundation Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021 ($25.50)

The second I see broccoli and rocket on anything, I think sauvignon blanc straight away. But not just any sauvignon, oh no. I'd be of a mind to sling my sipper toward this impressively juicy, lemongrass, apple and basil-boosted example from Saint Clair's Sowman Family vineyard in the Dillons Point district. Crunchy-fresh and citrus-driven, it has a gently mineral-focused mid-palate and a long, lithe finish, so it's more round and complex and without the squinty, cheek-sucky-inny acidity of many commercial southern styles. Passionfruit, peach and limes ahoy!

finewinedelivery.co.nz

(Lemonade scones)

No.1 Family Estate No.1 Reserve Blanc de Blancs Methode Traditionelle NV ($96)

This isn't the first time I've been tasked with pairing a liquid refreshment to a fluffy, buttery scone. But the last time I nibbled one while sipping this, one of the finest sparkling wines ever made in New Zealand, I was toasting the life of one of the finest humans I'd ever known. Yes, it's pricy, but you deserve the sublime elegance of this exceptional 100 per cent chardonnay-derived delight — and so do your memories. Scented with soft lemon brioche and awash with crisp apple and creamy cashew characters, it boasts a cloud-like, chiffony, delicately biscuity texture to finish. Outstanding.

no1familyestate.nz

(Caramel tray cake)

Zoa Mānuka Honey Liqueur 500ml ($89)

You don't get thighs as colossal as mine without enjoying large chunks of caramel slice fairly darn regularly. I'm anything if not dedicated to the art of "baking appreciation", however, I can recommend elevating the experience by getting out the good tumblers and those fancy ice cubes and pouring your nearest and dearest a large slug of this lovely liqueur. Ribstickingly warm, each bottle is created from five distilled bottles of Zoa's honey wine and shows a rich, smoky, beeswaxy, floral flavour spectrum that's sensational with gooey baked caramel and its crumbly biscuit base.

zoa.co.nz