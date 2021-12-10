Annabel Langbein: Christmas feasting. Turkey with Moroccan couscous stuffing and pistachio and berry icecream cake. Drink matches by Yvonne Lorkin

Annabel Langbein bastes a turkey. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Back in my youth, while I was travelling in South America, I spent Christmas with a dodgy paramour (my wannabe President boyfriend was busy running clandestine late-night political campaign rallies in blacked-out garages) at his family's home in the hills of Bucaramanga in Colombia. At the suggestion of a family Christmas, I thought of presents and brunch with bubbles and special festive baking and a vast, delicious feast requiring herculean efforts in the kitchen for gargantuan appetites to devour. It was not to be.

At around 11pm on Christmas Eve we were served a big slab of dry corned beef and boiled cassava. My beau's father was there with not just his newest wife but also his five previous wives and all their children, and more cousins and aunts and uncles than you could imagine anyone ever being related to. After we had eaten, the tables were cleared for the salsa band. As there were far more men than women, those men without partners were given brooms to dance with. Around dawn on Christmas Day, the dancing finally came to an end and, somewhat the worse for wear, we all piled into the family car and headed to the local abattoir, where a bucket of fresh blood and some ox hearts were purchased. Then it was back home for a Christmas feast of boiled blood and hearts grilled over the hibachi. This was a very special treat in honour of the New Zealand guest.

Oh, joy! I spent the rest of the day in my bedroom sobbing with homesickness. My beau's mother showed her disapproval of this blonde foreigner in the family nest by frequently coming into my room and turning off the light.

For me Christmas just isn't Christmas without the whole feast of a hot, roasted bird; lashings of stuffing and gravy, every vegetable known to mankind; and crackers to pull with silly jokes and paper hats. I love the sheer indulgent excess of it all. And the fact that there's always room for one or three more at the table.

We've always had waifs and strays joining us for Christmas lunch. Growing up, it might have been the piano teacher, the daughter of an overseas friend or an office colleague on their own. Now we put the word out to anyone we know who's on their own to come and join us.

No one wants to spend Christmas on their own. It's so easy to set another place, add another salad or side dish, throw a few more new potatoes in the pot and stretch out the chicken, turkey or ham by slicing it more thinly. At Christmas, everyone is welcome at the table, the more the merrier.

Turkey with Moroccan couscous stuffing

Turkey has a reputation for being dry, but brining it first keeps it moist. If your fridge isn't big enough, put the brine and turkey in a clean (unscented) plastic rubbish bag or bucket and place in a chilly bin packed with a slurry of ice and water. For this recipe the neck cavity is stuffed with de-skinned pork and fennel sausages and the body is filled with a couscous stuffing.

Ready in about 4 hours, plus brining

Serves 8–10

6–7kg whole turkey, thawed

SPICED BRINE

2 cups boiling water

2 cups salt

½ cup soft brown sugar

6 bay leaves

2 Tbsp black peppercorns

3 large rosemary sprigs

2 cinnamon quills

6 litres cold water

Couscous stuffing (for cavity filling, see below)

600g pork and fennel sausages, skins discarded (optional)

1 orange, halved

60g butter, melted

2 cups white wine, still or sparkling

JUS

4 cups chicken stock, or stock made from turkey giblets

¼ cup cornflour

½ cup orange juice

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp pomegranate molasses

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

To make the brine, place all ingredients except cold water in a pot. Heat, stirring to dissolve the salt and sugar. Allow to cool. Place in a large, clean bucket or stock pot and add the cold water. Submerge turkey in the brine, ensuring it fills the cavity. Cover and leave in a cold place for 12 to 18 hours.

Preheat oven to 150C. If you haven't already, prepare the stuffing. Lift turkey out of the brine. Discard brine, reserving cinnamon quills. Pat bird dry inside and out. Fill the main cavity with couscous stuffing, reserving about 4 cups for serving. Push the reserved cinnamon quills into the stuffing. Fill the neck cavity with sausage meat, if using.

Tuck legs in and wings under and place in a large roasting dish. Plug the openings with orange halves to prevent stuffing from drying out. Brush melted butter all over the skin.

Cook for 35 minutes per kg (about 4 hours for a 7kg bird). Test for doneness by skewering into the deepest part of the thigh; the juices should run clear. If using a cooking thermometer, the temperature should reach 78C.

In the last hour of cooking, pour the wine over the bird. In the last 15 to 20 minutes of cooking, baste a couple of times with juices from the bottom of the pan. Transfer turkey to a platter. Cover with tin foil and a heavy tea towel and rest for 15 to 30 minutes while making the jus.

To make the jus, place the roasting dish on the stovetop and stir to lift pan brownings. (You should have about 3 cups liquid; if necessary add some water.) Add chicken stock to pan and bring to a simmer. Combine cornflour, orange juice, lemon juice and pomegranate molasses. Add to pan liquids, stirring constantly over heat, until sauce starts to thicken. Simmer for 5 minutes then season with salt and pepper to taste. Keep hot.

Serve the turkey on a bed of the reserved garnished couscous. Carve the bird and portion out the two stuffings. Serve with a jug of hot jus.

Moroccan couscous stuffing

This tasty stuffing makes an interesting change from the classic breadcrumb stuffings and makes enough to serve as a side dish.

Ready in 20 minutes

Makes about 11 cups

3 cups couscous

3 cups boiling water

1½ cups pitted dried dates or dried apricots, chopped

1 cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

Rind of 1 orange, finely zested

1 cup coriander, chopped

Rind of 2 lemons, finely zested

¼ cup lemon juice

1½ tsp salt

Grinds of black pepper

GARNISH (at serving time)

Seeds of 1 pomegranate

1 punnet microgreens

Marigold flower petals (optional)

Place couscous in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Stand for 10 to 15 minutes. While couscous soaks, place dates or apricots in a bowl, cover with boiling water and leave to soften for 10 minutes, drain. Loosen couscous with a fork, add dates or apricots and all other ingredients except garnish. Use about 7 cups of stuffing to stuff the bird and reserve the rest.

At serving time, toss the remaining couscous with the garnish ingredients. Serve the turkey on a bed of the garnished couscous.

Pistachio and berry icecream cake

This divine icecream cake is such a snap to make and will keep for 3 to 4 weeks in a tightly covered container in the freezer.

Ready in 45 minutes, plus freezing

Serves 10–12

4 egg whites

¾ cup caster sugar

Rind of 1 lime or lemon, finely zested

2 Tbsp lime or lemon juice

300ml cream, chilled

½ can sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup dried cherries or berries

¾ cup pistachios, roughly chopped

GARNISH

Berries, fresh and/or freeze-dried

Pistachios

Icing sugar

TO SERVE

Raspberry cassis sauce (see below)

Line the base and sides of a 8-cup loaf pan or mould with cling film, leaving an overhang on either side so that the frozen mixture can be easily lifted from the container.

Using an electric beater in a very clean bowl, whisk the egg whites to soft peaks then gradually add the sugar, beating until sugar is fully dissolved. Beat lime or lemon zest and juice into the meringue mixture.

In a separate bowl, whisk the cream to very soft peaks with sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. It's important the cream is not too thick.

Fold the cherries or berries and pistachios into the cream and then fold through the meringue. Pour mixture into prepared tin and smooth the top. Cover and freeze for at least 6 hours or until solid.

Turn out on to a platter. Garnish with berries and pistachios and dust with icing sugar. Serve with raspberry cassis sauce.

Raspberry Cassis Sauce

This tangy sauce will keep in the fridge for several weeks.

Ready in 10 minutes

Makes just under 2 cups

4 cups fresh or thawed frozen raspberries

¼ cup caster sugar

½ cup water

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp cornflour or arrowroot

¼ cup creme de cassis liqueur

Place fresh or thawed frozen raspberries in a pot with caster sugar and water and bring to a simmer. Mix lemon juice with cornflour or arrowroot to dissolve and add to berries. Cook, stirring until lightly thickened.

Simmer gently for 5 minutes, stirring constantly so it does not catch. Take off the heat and mix in creme de cassis liqueur. Chill before serving.

Store in a covered jar in the fridge if not using at once.

Beehave! and Mills Reef

Drinks matches

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Roasted turkey)

Mills Reef Elspeth Hawke's Bay Chardonnay 2019 ($38)

I was such a massive fan of the previous Elspeth chardonnay as the perfect twin-sip for turkey, that I actually became really painful to have around at parties. I wanted EVERYONE to try it. The 2019 has stepped it up even further (like a crossfitter's box-jump level) but I've promised to stay home and let people make up their own minds. Yet this recipe roars for the lemon meringue pie punch, the grapefruity goodness, the prickles of pineapple and the soothing cashew-butter characters of this wine. They combine with butterscotch and toasty tones to create energy in the glass and awesomeness with this beautiful bird.

caros.co.nz

(Pistachio and berry icecream cake)

Beehave Highballer Mojito Mead 330ml ($10)

Usually my first instinct as a match for this sort of triumphant pudding would be a dessert wine — but that was until the heavenly honey, luscious lime and magic minty notes of this mojito mead catapulted themselves into my cakehole. Crude, sorry, but hear me out. It's absolutely eye-poppingly perfect with the moreish pistachios and punchy berries and at 8 per cent alcohol, one glass is all you'll need to get your Christmas glow on. Crafted by Jay and Jane Bennett in their tiny farm meadery at Marotiri near Lake Taupō, it's also the absolute knees of the bees with the berry and blackcurrant sauce.

beehave.nz maker2ucellar.com or goodfoodcollective.co.nz