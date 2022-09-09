Voyager 2022 media awards
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein: Apple recipes for seasonal treats. Fritters, baked apples and a salad. Yvonne Lorkin's drinks matches.

By Annabel Langbein
9 mins to read
Cinnamon apple fritters. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Near the end of the Hollyford Track, about 5km inland from Martins Bay in the bleak lingering remains of Jamestown, there remains an old apple tree. It's more lichen than tree, proof of the excessive

