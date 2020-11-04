US Treasuries rally and stocks whipsaw as election results roll in

Investors were preparing for a volatile night as US election results roll in. Photo / Getty Images

US Treasuries rallied and equity futures swung between negative and positive territory as presidential election results rolled in during Asian trading hours.

Some traders warned of "air-pockets" in the market, predicting sharp moves because many fund managers were sitting on the sidelines and liquidity might be low.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly eclipsed 0.9 per cent on Tuesday evening, but then dropped as the presidential race appeared to tighten and the fate of the Senate hung in the balance.

With results still unclear in the most of the big swing states, the yield on the 10-year was down 0.04 percentage points at 0.84 per cent, its biggest move since April. Yields fall as a bond's price rises.

Investors said the early returns bode ill for a swift election result, which many had priced in as Democrat Joe Biden maintained a wide national polling lead in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's contest.

"The extent it looked like it was going to be a landslide is out the window," said Peter Tchir, the head of macro research at Academy Securities. He added that volumes were relatively light and liquidity was thin.

"No market maker is in a position to take a lot of risk and that amplifies these swings," Mr Tchir said. "You see a buyer and all the sellers run because they want to know what the buyer knows."

The dollar strengthened alongside the gains in Treasuries, rising 0.7 per cent against the euro and 0.7 per cent against the British pound.

US stocks futures oscillated. S&P 500 futures pointed to a 1.5 per cent gain after being down earlier. Nasdaq 100 futures were up nearly 4 per cent.

Money managers had positioned themselves for a strong showing by Mr Biden. They sold 10-year and 30-year Treasuries as part of a wager that trillions of dollars worth of stimulus could flood into the economy if Mr Biden won the presidency and his party took control of the Senate. That stimulus has been seen as fuelling growth and inflation, cutting the attractiveness of US government debt.

Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities, said she expected 10-year yields to plunge roughly 0.20 percentage points to 0.60 per cent in the event of a Trump victory, coupled with Republicans holding the Senate. That would lower the odds of an aggressive fiscal stimulus package, she added.

US equity markets have moved dramatically in recent days. A rebound by the S&P 500 on Monday and Tuesday helped investors to recoup some of the losses they tallied over the previous five trading days, which proved to be the worst week for the almost $40tn US equity market since the sell-off in March.

The market's recent confidence in a Biden win contrasted with earlier concern that a tighter race could lead to a long period of uncertainty, legal challenges to local tallies and even civil unrest.

Investors and hedge funds have zeroed in on battlegrounds where results could come relatively early in the night and provide a signal as to how Mr Biden would fare against Mr Trump.

Singapore-based hedge fund group Dymon Asia Capital, for instance, said it was focused on Harris and Tarrant counties in Texas, a traditionally Republican state, according to a note seen by the Financial Times. A competitive showing from the Democratic candidate there would be seen as a sign that Mr Biden could win the election.

Dymon, set up by Danny Yong, said it expected market decisions to be made between 8pm and 10pm on the US east coast, shortly after a "data dump" of results from states such as Florida.

Goldman Sachs has advised its trading clients to focus on races in Florida, North Carolina and Ohio where vote counts are expected to happen relatively quickly. North Carolina was also the marginal seat that Democrats needed to take a majority in the Senate, Goldman said.

