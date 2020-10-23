Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: The case for re-electing Donald Trump

4 minutes to read

President Donald Trump during the second and final presidential debate. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Edward Luce

OPINION:

Forget for a moment whether US president Donald Trump should win or lose the November 3 presidential vote. Ask instead what the best case for his re-election would be.

The highest number of checks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.