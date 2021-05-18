Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: Empty offices on Mondays and Fridays spell trouble

4 minutes to read
Most of us enjoy working at home at the start and end of the week - but that may not last. Photo / 123RF

Most of us enjoy working at home at the start and end of the week - but that may not last. Photo / 123RF

Financial Times
By: Pilita Clark

OPINION:

Since this column always appears at the start of the week, it was troubling to come across an academic study the other day suggesting workers are at their rudest on Mondays.

To be more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.