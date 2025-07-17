The James Smith strengthening project, which began in 2023, has included removing tonnes of concrete from the building to reduce its structural load, pouring new foundations, erecting new walls, and “temporarily propping the building up” to bring it up to 100 percent of the national build standard or NBS.
The “iconic” spiral ramp in the building will remain, Aharoni said, and has been detached from the rest of the structure so it will move independently in a future quake.
Workers are currently painting the bottom levels to remove years of graffiti from vandals who had broken into the building while derelict.
Some of the building’s cherished wall murals, those untouched by vandalism, will remain in the new look site.
The James Smith carpark is one of a series of buildings on Wakefield St owned by Prime Property which suffered damage in the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.
The adjoining Amora Hotel closed in 2017 for repairs and Pringle House directly next door, where the Greater Wellington Regional Council used to be located, has been closed since the 2013 Seddon earthquake.
The bridge over Wakefield St connecting to the Amora hotel is set to be demolished over the coming days by Wellington City Council.
As well as the extensive physical works to the carpark building, it will also see new technology installed, with the hopes a licence plate recognition system will make the experience more seamless for those using the carpark.
Users registered with the Prime Parking app will be able to drive in and out being charged online without using paper tickets or dealing with payment kiosks.
The “advanced” technology is thanks to Prime’s collaboration with local software company Eyegate, Aharoni said.
The company operates three parking buildings across the city, on Cable Car Lane, Stout St, and Gilmer Terrace.
The rates for parking in the James Smith building can not be shared yet, a spokeswoman for the company said.
The company’s other sites charge between $4 and $6 per half hour.
The company plans to reopen the Reading complex next year with the chain as its key tenant operating a similar number of cinemas as when it closed in 2019 due to being earthquake prone.
The Amora Hotel is also undergoing redevelopment, with Prime Property planning a “modern hospitality offering” for the site.
