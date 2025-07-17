Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Wellington’s James Smith carpark building set to reopen after $30m strengthening project

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Prime Property's Guy Aharoni discusses reopening the nine-storey building after it has been boarded up for almost a decade.

A central Wellington carpark building badly damaged in the Kaikōura earthquake and boarded up for nearly a decade is set to reopen within weeks, thanks to a $30-million-dollar strengthening project.

The reopening of the James Smith carpark building will eventually see 700 carparks returned to the CBD after years of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save