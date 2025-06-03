Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Wellington Town Hall: Inside the $329m project one year from completion

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith discusses the National Music Centre project, housed in the basement of Wellington's Town Hall.
  • Media have been given a tour inside Wellington’s Town Hall as work continues on its $329 million redevelopment.
  • The Government’s given an additional $2 million for the National Music Centre being built in the basement.
  • The Civic Square building has been closed since it was deemed earthquake prone in 2013 and is expected to reopen in 2027.

Work on Wellington’s $329m Town Hall redevelopment continues ahead of its 2027 reopening, with the new National Music Centre in the building’s basement celebrating a recent Government funding boost.

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith announced an additional $2m to progress stage one of the National Music Centre

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand