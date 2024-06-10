Emergency services have rushed to a vacant, earthquake prone Wellington hotel after reports of multiple people being injured due to “structural issues”.
A witness reported seeing seven ambulances, two police cars and two fire trucks outside the Amora Hotel on Wakefield Street this morning.
The 192-room was closed in 2017 after being deemed earthquake prone, following the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake.
A person at the scene said there are several trespassers in the abandoned building which have been injured due to a structural issue.
A police spokesperson confirmed local staff were “assisting” with the unfolding incident, saying Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Wellington Free Ambulance were the lead agencies involved.
More to come.