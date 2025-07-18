Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Owning rental property is not all about the capital gains - Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

The return on investment from a rental property can come from someone else paying off your mortgage rather than capital gains.

The return on investment from a rental property can come from someone else paying off your mortgage rather than capital gains.

Mary Holm
Opinion by Mary Holm
Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

Perfect rental investment

Q: What are your thoughts? My dad, an accountant and 78 years old, has been a landlord coming up 55 years, and he’s never once talked about capital gains. He’s always maintained that the return on investment comes from someone else paying off your mortgage (or if

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save