Anti-Corruption Taskforce could grow to cover private sector; Serious Fraud Office chief says ‘billions’ potentially lost to fraud and bribery each year

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Anti-Corruption Taskforce launch with Police Minister Mark Mitchell, Commissioner of Police Richard Chambers and SFO chief executive Karen Chang. Video \ Jason Dorday

Anti-corruption measures launched today could expand to cover private sector companies at risk of bribery and criminal subversion.

But for now, Police and Serious Fraud Office (SFO) leaders say the new Anti-Corruption Taskforce will focus on checking the health of potentially vulnerable public agencies.

“Every year we think that hundreds

