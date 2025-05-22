Budget 2025: Every budget item in one interactive

This year’s Budget details $187,993,985,000 of Government spending. That’s nearly $200 billion.

The interactive below shows this spending is shared around. See how the Budget’s major spending categories have changed since last year’s Budget. Click on a category title to see how spending has changed since 2014. Or click on a category to drill down into the 1316 low-level categories used to group Government spending.

Many of the spending announcements for the Budget cover multiple years of spending. The spending in this interactive is just for a single year.

Budget spending is grouped by categories the Treasury calls “votes”. The groupings in the interactive above are based on votes with the following modifications:

Spending on NZ Superannuation has been separated from the rest of “Social Development” spending.

The new Defence and Defence Force spending has been combined.

Spending on Corrections, Court, Justice and Police has been combined.

All votes where total spending is less than $1b have been combined into “Other spending”.

Individual spending allocations in the Budget are called “appropriations”. If you click on any of the categories above you can see the individual appropriations.

Due to a large non-cash change in the accounting related to veterans’ entitlements, the appropriations Service Cost - Veterans’ Entitlements has been excluded from the interactive.

