Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Sir John Key urges 100-basis-point interest rate cut to boost NZ economy

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Sir John Key told attendees at a Deloitte-hosted event in Auckland this week that present inflation levels don't justify the Reserve Bank's official cash rate. Photo / NZME

Sir John Key told attendees at a Deloitte-hosted event in Auckland this week that present inflation levels don't justify the Reserve Bank's official cash rate. Photo / NZME

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key says interest rates are too high and should be cut by 100 basis points to boost business confidence and help the economy bounce back.

Speaking at a Deloitte-hosted event in Auckland this week attended by start-up founders, venture capitalists and Mayor Wayne Brown, Key

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save