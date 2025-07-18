Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Kiwi Hamish McKenzie’s Substack raises $168m at $1.8b valuation

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Hamish McKenzie, the Kiwi co-founder of Substack. Photo / New York Times

Hamish McKenzie, the Kiwi co-founder of Substack. Photo / New York Times

Substack, the new media company co-founded by New Zealander Hamish McKenzie, has hit business press headlines in the United States today by raising US$100 million ($168m) at a US$1.1 billion ($1.8b) valuation.

McKenzie - a former freelance writer for the Listener and Otago University graduate who now lives in San

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save