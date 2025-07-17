Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

On the Up: Power pricing start-up Factor secures $3m, signs first customer across the Tasman

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Factor co-founders Simon Pohlen and Jessica Venning-Bryan created the start-up after spotting an opportunity in power forecasting and pricing.

Factor co-founders Simon Pohlen and Jessica Venning-Bryan created the start-up after spotting an opportunity in power forecasting and pricing.

Two power industry insiders have created a start-up, Factor, that uses AI to help power companies create bespoke pricing for large customers with complex needs.

Chief executive Jessica Venning-Bryan and Simon Pohlen created Factor just over a year ago.

The firm has just signed its first customer, a yet-to-be-named power

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save