Win for Wayne Brown’s tech push: Callaghan successor to be based in Auckland - Tech Insider

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Live: PM Christopher Luxon speaks to media on Science announcement at new science institute for AI.

The Government’s new Institute for Advanced Technology, which will take over the research role of the defunded Callaghan Innovation, will be based in Auckland, Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti announced this morning.

The advanced research agency, first announced in January and expected to be up and running

