The Government’s new Institute for Advanced Technology, which will take over the research role of the defunded Callaghan Innovation, will be based in Auckland, Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti announced this morning.

The advanced research agency, first announced in January and expected to be up and running midway through next year, will focus on AI, quantum computing, synthetic biology and other emerging technology areas.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has recently been on a crusade to promote Auckland as a technology hub, with the creation of a new tech advisory group.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown pushed for new high-tech agency to be based in Auckland.

A lot of Brown’s tech strategy has been very broad-stroke, but one concrete goal was to get the new advanced technology agency based in his city.