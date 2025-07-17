Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand reaches deal with Canada in long-running dairy trade dispute

RNZ
2 mins to read

Trade Minister Todd McClay. Photo / Reece Baker, RNZ

Trade Minister Todd McClay. Photo / Reece Baker, RNZ

By RNZ

Canada has agreed to allow access for New Zealand dairy products following a long-running trade dispute, Trade Minister Todd McClay says.

Dairy exporters had been blocked from the Canadian market, despite the move being in breach of the CPTPP trade agreement.

On Friday morning,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save