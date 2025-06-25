Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country / Opinion

Dairy exports vital for NZ economy despite butter price concerns: Dr Jacqueline Rowarth

Jacqueline Rowarth
By
Adjunct Professor Lincoln University·The Country·
5 mins to read

Should butter be cheaper because New Zealand produces so much of it? Photo / 123RF

Should butter be cheaper because New Zealand produces so much of it? Photo / 123RF

Jacqueline Rowarth
Opinion by Jacqueline Rowarth
Adjunct Professor Lincoln University, director of DairyNZ, Ravensdown and Deer Industry NZ, and member of the Scientific Council of the World Farmers’ Organisation.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • Fonterra is divesting its consumer brands and Oceania assets.
  • Every dairy dollar exported generates over seven times its value domestically.
  • There’s public concern over rising butter prices.

Would you sell your car to your neighbour for half the value it could command on the open market?

Fonterra is divesting its consumer brands and Oceania assets.

The answer might be yes if the neighbour is a member of the family.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The same might well apply to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country