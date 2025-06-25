A considerable amount of time and energy is spent marketing and positioning to achieve the best price possible for the product.
The money keeps people in employment, funds repairs, maintenance and infrastructure development, and also funds research into new products.
The bulk of the export income goes to the dairy farmers so that they, too, can employ people and create vibrant businesses, while also funding farm research through their levy contribution to industry good bodies such as DairyNZ and Beef + Lamb NZ.
The income streams give everybody more choice, including the Government through tax-take investment.
Every dairy dollar created by New Zealand cows and sold offshore generates over seven times the value in New Zealand and increases employment by over eight Full Time Equivalent positions.
The $27 billion in export dollars is $5400 for every New Zealander, which multiplied by seven is almost $40,000.
That is just for dairy.
It is a lot of packs of butter, or cheese, and certainly litres of milk.
The Government’s concept of doubling the value of exports underpins its desire (and New Zealand’s need) for improved health, education and infrastructure, as well as police, environment, and every other group important to New Zealand’s functioning as a developed nation.
They are an inducement to customers to enter a store to purchase the product at a price which might be below market cost.
The goal is to stimulate sales of other, more profitable goods or services.
The store accepts the “loss” on the chosen product on the basis that it will make more money on sales overall, as customers are led into the shop…
Inevitably, this leads to a discussion on supermarkets and whether the current structure allows sufficient choice for New Zealand customers.
Supermarkets have borne the brunt of complaints about rising food prices (overlooking the impact of an increase in wages, power, rates and compliance costs, and the fact about 40% of food is imported).