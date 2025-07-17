Air India crash: Boeing 787 fuel control switch probe finds no issues

All but one of the 242 people on board were killed in the crash last month. Photo / Getty Images

Air India’s inspection of the locking feature on the fuel control switches of its existing Boeing 787 aircraft found no issues, an internal communication circulated within the airline says.

The switches have come under scrutiny since last month’s crash of an Air India jet, which killed 260 people.

A preliminary inquiry by Indian investigators found the switches were flipped from the run position to cutoff shortly after takeoff.

India’s aviation regulator ordered the country’s airlines this week to investigate the locking feature on the switches of several Boeing models.

The order came after Boeing notified operators that the fuel switch locks on its jets were safe.