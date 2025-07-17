Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Air India crash: Boeing 787 fuel control switch probe finds no issues

AFP
3 mins to read

All but one of the 242 people on board were killed in the crash last month. Photo / Getty Images

All but one of the 242 people on board were killed in the crash last month. Photo / Getty Images

Air India’s inspection of the locking feature on the fuel control switches of its existing Boeing 787 aircraft found no issues, an internal communication circulated within the airline says.

The switches have come under scrutiny since last month’s crash of an Air India jet, which killed 260 people.

A preliminary

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save