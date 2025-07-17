Advertisement
Waipareira Trust wins legal point against Charities Board but fails to quash deregistration notice

Matt Nippert
By
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

John Tamihere has said media scrutiny of his charities' political donations and endorsements was 'racist' and a 'pogrom'. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Waipareira Trust has successfully argued that the Charities Registration Board issued an illegal notice kick-starting the process of deregistration, but has failed in its bid to quash the notice and restart the administrative process from scratch.

A judicial review heard in the High Court at Wellington in May hinged

