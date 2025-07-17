“The intended decision notified the intention to remove Waipareira from the register on grounds which it is not necessary for present purposes to record, save as to note I am told Waipareira strongly disputes the basis for the intended decision,” Preston said.

There were three members of the CRB at the time the notice was issued, but the court heard Parliament had amended the Charities Act in July 2023 and increased its membership from three to five.

By December 2024 voluntary sector minister Louise Upston announced Roger Miller and Tarita Hutchison had joined the CRB’s three existing members, finally making a legal quorum.

Jonathan Orpin-Dowell, acting for Waipareira, said there was no reason to look beyond the plain meaning of the Charities Act amendments which required the board to have five members and did not specify the Minister of Internal Affairs was allowed discretion in having fewer.

Andrew Butler KC, acting for the CRB, argued the 2023 general election had delayed adding to the board to preserve the rights of an incoming government to make appointments, and in any event the issuing of the notice of intent would be followed by an upcoming hearing by the CRB where Waipareira could further argue its case.

Justice Preston agreed decisions made by a three-person CRB after the law changes were illegal: “I conclude the intended decision is invalid as ultra vires the act.”

But Justice Preston declined Waipareira’s application to quash the notice.

“I conclude there will be a sufficient opportunity for Waipareira to challenge the intended decision on the merits, before a properly constituted board.”

Even if the CRB decided to deregister following its own hearing, Waipareira could then also appeal to the Taxation and Charities Review Authority.

Requests for comment on the ruling sent to the CRB and Tamihere were not immediately answered.

Charities lawyer Sue Barker said reading the ruling was a real “wow” moment.

The short-staffed CRB had drawn some comment among charity law practitioners when new legislation was passed.

“I wondered at the time, what does this mean? If the law says you’ve got to have five members, you’ve got to have five,” she said.

Barker said despite winning on this narrow point of law, Waipareira appeared to have gained little from the exercise.

“Ultimately, it’s a pyrrhic victory. All it really does is delay and cause a lot of cost to charitable and taxpayer funds.”

