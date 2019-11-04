Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they are not better off financially than they were when Donald Trump was elected, casting doubt on whether economic expansion and a record bull market will boost the president's re-election campaign in 2020.

According to a poll of likely voters conducted by the Financial Times and the Peter G Peterson Foundation, 31 per cent of Americans say they are now worse off financially than they were at the start of Trump's presidency. Another 33 per cent say there has been no change in their financial position since Trump's inauguration in January 2017, while 35 per

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.