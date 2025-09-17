Advertisement
Britain’s ramped-up use of tech in society is stoking concerns of surveillance overreach

Adam Satariano and Lizzie Dearden
New York Times·
7 mins to read

A facial recognition van is used by police in London. British authorities have ramped up the use of facial recognition, artificial intelligence and internet regulation to address crime and other issues, stoking concerns of surveillance overreach. Photo / Charlotte Hadden, The New York Times

As a couple with a stroller walked by a police van adorned with cameras on one of London’s busiest shopping streets this month, officers stopped the man for questioning.

After several minutes, they put him in handcuffs and took him away.

Such scenes have become increasingly common as British

