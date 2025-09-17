Advertisement
Home / World

US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks

Beiyi Seow
AFP·
4 mins to read

A television station broadcasts the Federal Reserve's decision to cut rates on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US. Photo / Getty Images

The US Federal Reserve has lowered interest rates for the first time this year, flagging slower job gains and risks to employment as policymakers face heightened pressure under President Donald Trump.

The Fed cut the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to a range between 4.0% and 4.25%, while

