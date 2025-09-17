Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

School holiday travel: Auckland Airport picks ‘triple peak’ for busiest days, airlines provide advice on beating queues

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

As school holidays approach, Auckland Airport is gearing up for some of its busiest days. Photo / File

As school holidays approach, Auckland Airport is gearing up for some of its busiest days. Photo / File

This Friday will be Auckland Airport’s busiest day yet for domestic departures this year.

About one million travellers are expected to use the airport these school holidays, up 6% from last year.

Of the anticipated million-odd travellers, about 52.5% will travel internationally and the rest will be domestic.

Some flyers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save