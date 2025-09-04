Most-confiscated airport checked luggage items now going to charity

Aviation Security workers scan luggage with X-rays to detect prohibited items. Photo / CAA

Airport security staff are confiscating nearly 500 batteries a day at Auckland Airport alone.

And instead of getting dumped in the rubbish, the unopened batteries are now being donated to the local community.

Auckland Airport said Aviation Security (AvSec) removed about 470 batteries a day, equating to 171,000 a year, from checked luggage.

Batteries are allowed in the cabin but not in the hold because of fire risks posed.

With ongoing cost-of-living pressures, some families struggled to afford batteries.