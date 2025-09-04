Most-confiscated airport checked luggage items now going to charity

“They can’t afford to spend $12 to $13 on batteries,” said Phyllis Latu from socal housing provider Maranga Fanau.
“The unopened packs of batteries are now being diverted from landfill and reused in the community, donated to South Auckland charities,” the airport said.
Most of the donated batteries are AA and AAA.
Fred Stein, Civil Aviation Authority deputy chief executive for aviation security, said power banks, AirPods and vapes must go in carry-on luggage.
“We don’t want to be taking people’s batteries from their checked-in bags but batteries can be dangerous because they can overheat and catch fire.”
The airport said the donation programme started in August last year.
And since then, about 95,000 batteries had been donated.
“They are mainly used by charities for toys, smoke alarms, and by schools for education purposes.”
Batteries comprised 70% of all items AvSec confiscated.
The airport advised travellers to pack batteries, power banks and wireless ear buds in carry-on luggage to avoid those items being confiscated.
Loose batteries must have the terminals covered, such as with tape.
“You can take up to 20 spare batteries on your trip,” the airport said.
Some airlines have in recent months tightened rules after a power bank in the overhead compartment was blamed for causing a fire on Air Busan Flight 391 in January this year.
In that flight from Busan in South Korea to Hong Kong, 27 people were injured.
But for now, here are some of the items allowed or banned on New Zealand flights:
Banned from check-in luggage, allowed in carry-on:
- Box cutters
- Firearms
- Hearing aids
- Lithium batteries
- Nickel-metal hybride and dry cell batteries
- Wireless ear buds/AirPods
- Vapes
Banned from carry-on, allowed to be checked in:
- Boomerangs and didgeridoos bigger than 40cm
- Knives
- Licenced firearms and firearm parts
- Nunchucks
- Waka paddles
Allowed on person only, not in any luggage:
- Matches (one small box or book)
Allowed anywhere:
- Ashes/cremated remains
- Cellphone and laptops
- Energy-efficient light bulbs
Not allowed anywhere:
- Alcohol exceeding 70% alcohol by volume
- Barometers (due to presence of mercury)
- Fireworks
- Industrial explosives
- Lighter fluid
- Nitrous oxide
- Party poppers
- Pepper spray
John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation and courts. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and courts.