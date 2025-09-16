Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

What is thematic investing and how can it help investors spot global trends - Generate Wealth Weekly

Opinion by
Nathan Field
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the GTC AI Conference in San Jose, California in March. Photo / Josh Edelson, AFP

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the GTC AI Conference in San Jose, California in March. Photo / Josh Edelson, AFP

THE FACTS

  • Thematic investing focuses on global trends like AI and green energy.
  • It offers flexibility, allowing quick pivots in response to changing market conditions.
  • This approach involves high volatility, focusing on large-cap growth assets with minimal income allocation.

You may not have heard the term thematic investing before, but you’re likely familiar with many of the ideas at the heart of the strategy: artificial intelligence, robotics, green energy, autonomous vehicles. Thematic investing is an increasingly popular way for investors to tap into the powerful global trends

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save