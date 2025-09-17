Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Consumer confidence stays weak despite Reserve Bank rate cuts

RNZ
3 mins to read

Spending power continues to be squeezed by increased living costs. Photo / Getty Images

Spending power continues to be squeezed by increased living costs. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Consumers remain pessimistic, despite recent interest rate cuts, as they struggle with spending power squeezed by continued increases in living costs.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index edged down 0.3 points in September to 90.9 - effectively unchanged from the June quarter - after the economy hit a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save