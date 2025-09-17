Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Markets / Crypto

Dasset collapse: Good and bad news for customers of failed Auckland cryptocurrency exchange

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Customers' cryptocurrency worth $6.3 million was unaccounted for at the time of Dasset's collapse, the liquidators said. Image / Getty Creative

Customers' cryptocurrency worth $6.3 million was unaccounted for at the time of Dasset's collapse, the liquidators said. Image / Getty Creative

Where in the world is Stephen Macaskill?

Liquidators, the Serious Fraud Office and angry customers are no closer to finding the chief executive and director of failed Auckland cryptocurrency exchange Dasset, two years after its collapse.

Russell Moore and David Ruscoe (both of Grant Thornton) were appointed liquidators soon after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save