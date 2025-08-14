Advertisement
Donald Trump wants to open up US retirement savings to crypto, should KiwiSaver follow suit? – Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

US President Donald Trump is a big fan of crypto. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump wants to open up the US retirement market to cryptocurrency investment. Should New Zealand follow suit?

Trump last week signed an executive order to free up the US$9 trillion ($15t) US retirement market to cryptocurrency investments, private equity and other alternative investments, such as property

