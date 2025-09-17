Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Failed BNPL service Laybuy sinks into liquidation, $7.6 million recovered in customer payments

Cameron Smith
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Laybuy has gone into liquidation, 15 months after receivers were appointed.

Laybuy has gone into liquidation, 15 months after receivers were appointed.

Buy now, pay later service Laybuy, which has been in receivership since June last year, has gone into liquidation.

The company owed more than $15 million to creditors at the time of its receivership, including $8.5m owing to Kiwibank.

Russell Moore and Stephen Keen of Grant Thornton were appointed liquidators

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save