Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Failed buy-now-pay-later operator Laybuy brand relaunched under new owner Klarna

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Buy-now-pay-later operator Laybuy is making a comeback after it was acquired by Klarna last year. Photo / Getty Images

Buy-now-pay-later operator Laybuy is making a comeback after it was acquired by Klarna last year. Photo / Getty Images

Fallen buy-now-pay-later brand Laybuy has relaunched in New Zealand after its operating platform was bought up by Swedish payments giant Klarna.

Laybuy went into receivership in June last year after the company was hit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail