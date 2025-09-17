New Zealand's gas reserves are running down quicker than previously thought. Photo / Supplied

Declines in output from the world’s existing oil and gas fields have gathered speed, with implications for markets and energy security, the International Energy Agency says in a report.

Without continued investment in these fields, the world would lose the equivalent of Brazil and Norway’s combined production from the global oil balance each year, the Paris-based autonomous organisation said.

The average rate at which oil and gas fields’ output declines over time has significantly accelerated globally, largely because of higher reliance on shale and deep offshore resources, meaning companies must work harder than before just to maintain production at today’s levels, it said.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the conversation over the future of oil and gas often focused on demand trends while the factors affecting supply received less attention.

The agency said its analysis drew on production data from around 15,000 oil and gas fields worldwide.