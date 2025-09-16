Advertisement
Heritage-style developer Brooksfield pre-sells most homes in Auckland debut

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald
Brooksfield Mews comprises 25 townhouses on Selwyn St in Christchurch developed by and for sale through Brooksfield. Inset: Managing director Vincent Holloway. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch-headquartered Brooksfield Homes has pre-sold most of its eight planned colonial-style weatherboard townhouses in two Auckland projects in its debut in the city.

Brooksfield managing director Vinny Holloway said the company planned eight new Pt Chevalier homes on two sites, with a projected end valuation of $11.6 million.

