Society Insider: Kiwi label Paris Georgia’s plans for NZ Fashion Week; the men behind property developer Brooksfield; Mike Pero’s new franchise

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Mike Pero; Paris Georgia designers Georgia Cherrie and Paris Temple Mitchell; Brooksfield property developers Vincent Holloway and Oliver Hickman. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, London-based Kiwi designers are gearing up for Fashion Week; the 30-something duo changing the face of our biggest cities; real estate king Mike Pero’s new franchise business.

London-based Paris Georgia designers’ plans for NZFW

Save