New World Pt Chevalier has been built across the back fence of the family home. Photo / Jason Dorday
A man in his 90s is yet to find a buyer for his family home, which sits in the shadow of a huge supermarket set to open its doors in a matter of days.
The listing agent said the family had fielded several low-ball offers but needed to receiveat least a $1 million to consider the move, which would allow them to afford an appropriate replacement nearby.
Its current capital value is $1.525m.
The new Point Chevalier New World supermarket, located near the house, will open on August 19.
Albert John Andrews’ family have had the Parr Rd North home for 70 years.
Andrews currently resides in Mt Albert, and his sons, in their 70s, are understood to live in the home.
Listing agent Shirley Daniels of Beckett Real Estate told the Herald the property had received several low offers during the years it has been on the market, while the supermarket was under construction over the back fence.
“Why are [they] staying there? They don’t have a choice. They’ve been there 70 years,” Daniels said.