Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Point Chevalier home unsold after several years as New World supermarket set to open next door

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New World Pt Chevalier has been built across the back fence of the family home. Photo / Jason Dorday

New World Pt Chevalier has been built across the back fence of the family home. Photo / Jason Dorday

A man in his 90s is yet to find a buyer for his family home, which sits in the shadow of a huge supermarket set to open its doors in a matter of days.

The listing agent said the family had fielded several low-ball offers but needed to receive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save