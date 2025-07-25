Next door is a third of a hectare ex-Magnum Motors corner site, also fronting 8 Parr Rd North but looking in very poor shape.

The contrast between the two sites could hardly be greater.

How did such a situation arise and what do council and local board people say about it?

The state-of-the-art supermarket is aiming to draw tens of thousands of shoppers weekly in the suburb, which currently only has a small Woolworths.

The unsightly empty site next door is owned by New Zealand-registered company Hobson One.

Its director is Zhengzheng Guo of Remuera.

He has applied for resource consent for apartments to be built in blocks beside the New World.

But he is yet to succeed.

“An application was lodged in December 2024 for a three-storey mixed-use building - retail and residential,” a council spokesman said.

The application was now on hold, awaiting further information, the spokesman said.

Advertising showed he did try to sell the site two years ago, before downscaling plans.

In June 2023, he advertised it with Bayleys.

1150-1160 Great North Rd, Pt Chevalier, Auckland, outlined in red. This was in 2023 when Bayleys' agents were marketing the property for sale. Since then, the New World Pt Chevalier has been built on the ex-RSA site next door (above the red line). Photo / Bayleys

The big lot was marketed as a development site, with a 177-unit resource consent.

Bayleys agents Gerald Rundle and Marty van Barneveld marketed it but were unsuccessful in selling it.

“The development potential of the site under the zoning has been greatly enhanced by an approved Resource Consent for an eight-level [including basement] development of 177 apartments and three ground-level commercial units over approximately 18,000sq m according to the consented plans,” Bayleys said.

Construction progresses at the site of the new New World Pt Chevalier on Great North Rd, Auckland. The store, developed by Foodstuffs North Island and designed by Wingate Architects, is due to open later this year.

The new supermarket has been set back from the street, with a partly covered walkway now being finished beside the Kumho Tyres building, short-stay parking out the front and a big underground basement for parking.

Auckland Council documents describe buildings on the Hobson One site: “1150 and 1158 Great North Rd are occupied by a vehicle workshop, tyre shop and paint and panel beaters.

Plans for apartments on Great North Rd beside the new $73 million New World Pt Chevalier. Photo / Auckland Council consent documents

“Built development within these lots comprises two-level industrial style buildings located centrally with a canopy extending over the forecourt in front, a double garage and electrical transformer at the rear of number 1150, and concrete/asphalt driveway and parking areas across the remainder of the land,” the council document says.

A larger scheme was once planned.

Consent was granted non-notified on February 20, 2023, for an eight-storey apartment block, with basement parking, three commercial units and 177 dwellings, the council noted.

But the market changed and now only about 50 units are planned.

“Given the changing demands of the market, the applicant wishes to achieve a similar development in terms of land use, albeit on a much smaller scale in terms of the height of the built form, but also notably the depth and volume of earthworks required will be significantly less,” the council document said.

Kendyl Smith, chair of the Albert-Eden Local Board, said the site was private property which the council had boarded off.

Smith was aware of safety and crime concerns.

“The council is actively working to maintain safety in and around this site, which involves working with the property owner to determine the next steps,” Smith said.

The board had completed a review of crime prevention through environmental design in the wider area, Smith said.

That identified safety-related improvements for Pt Chevalier.

“There are also ongoing patrols of the area from the council’s community safety wardens, working with NZ Police,” Smith said.

“We’re also looking forward to the new modular library, with full library services, joining the town square this October.”

The New World opening would provide a welcome addition for locals and for the wider village, Smith said.

Kāinga Ora has also developed new social housing in the town centre.

These are the new state homes in Pt Chevalier.

On the corner of Great North Rd and Pt Chevalier Rd, a block of apartments was imported fully built from China.

That is for people aged 55-plus moving into or from existing state housing.

Kāinga Ora contracted Tawera Group and Teak Construction on this job. They assembled the 61-unit block of single-bedroom new units.

Kāinga Ora said the modular homes were all one-bedroom apartments to cater for high demand for those types of places. They are single, factory-built modules.

Last year, when New World Pt Chevalier was being built, and the home next door.

A man in his 90s is yet to find a buyer for his home next to the new supermarket.

The Herald reported last year on 12 Parr Rd North.

That has been in Albert John Andrews’ family for 70 years.

Foodstuffs said last year it had been working closely with the family, other neighbours and the community throughout the build process.

