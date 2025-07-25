The big lot was marketed as a development site, with a 177-unit resource consent.
Bayleys agents Gerald Rundle and Marty van Barneveld marketed it but were unsuccessful in selling it.
“The development potential of the site under the zoning has been greatly enhanced by an approved Resource Consent for an eight-level [including basement] development of 177 apartments and three ground-level commercial units over approximately 18,000sq m according to the consented plans,” Bayleys said.
The new supermarket has been set back from the street, with a partly covered walkway now being finished beside the Kumho Tyres building, short-stay parking out the front and a big underground basement for parking.
Auckland Council documents describe buildings on the Hobson One site: “1150 and 1158 Great North Rd are occupied by a vehicle workshop, tyre shop and paint and panel beaters.
“Built development within these lots comprises two-level industrial style buildings located centrally with a canopy extending over the forecourt in front, a double garage and electrical transformer at the rear of number 1150, and concrete/asphalt driveway and parking areas across the remainder of the land,” the council document says.
A larger scheme was once planned.
Consent was granted non-notified on February 20, 2023, for an eight-storey apartment block, with basement parking, three commercial units and 177 dwellings, the council noted.
But the market changed and now only about 50 units are planned.
“Given the changing demands of the market, the applicant wishes to achieve a similar development in terms of land use, albeit on a much smaller scale in terms of the height of the built form, but also notably the depth and volume of earthworks required will be significantly less,” the council document said.
Kendyl Smith, chair of the Albert-Eden Local Board, said the site was private property which the council had boarded off.
Smith was aware of safety and crime concerns.
“The council is actively working to maintain safety in and around this site, which involves working with the property owner to determine the next steps,” Smith said.
The board had completed a review of crime prevention through environmental design in the wider area, Smith said.
That identified safety-related improvements for Pt Chevalier.
“There are also ongoing patrols of the area from the council’s community safety wardens, working with NZ Police,” Smith said.
“We’re also looking forward to the new modular library, with full library services, joining the town square this October.”
The New World opening would provide a welcome addition for locals and for the wider village, Smith said.