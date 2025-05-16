In Farthing’s opinion, the school’s longevity and consistency made it a cornerstone of the area.

One testament to that stability is its leadership history – five principals in 60 years.

Howard Webber was the founding principal from 1965 to 1970. He handed over to Alastair Murray, who served until 1983 and later became chief inspector for the Department of Education in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

Then came Peter Malcolm, who had a long rein from 1984–2000, followed by Dave Randell, who led for 17 years from 2000-2017.

The current principal is Russell Gordon, who Farthing said had continued that legacy.

“It shows great stability.”

Ōtūmoetai College students knuckle down to end-of-year exams in 2014. Photo/John Borren

Farthing served under three of those principals and said while each brought different strengths, they all shared a passion for the school’s success.

When Ōtūmoetai College opened, it was designed for 800 students with a standard layout of Nelson blocks, an administration area and a library. Growth soon followed.

“A science block was added, then a new library. The original gym was joined by a second one.

“The school has served more than 2000 students for many years now.”

As the student population grew, so did the staff. Long-serving educators became part of the institution’s DNA – deputy principals like Pip Woodward, Sheryl Dawson, Dallas Collett, and Farthing himself.

Heads of departments provided enduring leadership.

“English teachers like Alex Gray and David Shefferd. Science educators Paul Furneaux and Jean Gratten. Technology experts Ross Davidson and Kevin Meyer.

“In PE, we had Noel Hull and Jamie Davis. In social sciences, myself, Larry Dixon, and Nick Page,” Farthing said.

Other names were recalled: Brian Ducker, Bob Addison, Barry Herring, Iain MacGregor, Henry Dixon, Eileen Oates, Marny Bradley, Donovan Bell, Bob Walls and caretaker Bill Nicholls.

Ōtūmoetai College. Photo / Alex Cairns

Curriculum, naturally, had evolved with time and changing societal values.

“There’s now a greater emphasis on exploring te ao Māori. The college focus is teaching the broader story of Aotearoa New Zealand – and incorporating Māori concepts and values into everyday,” Farthing said.

Technology and, more recently, artificial intelligence have dramatically reshaped how education is delivered.

“When I started as DP in 1997, I didn’t even have an email address. Now you can’t run the school without a phone.”

Outside the classroom, Ōtūmoetai College has excelled in extra-curricular pursuits, especially in the arts and sport.

“There’s always been an absolute delight in extra-curriculars,” Farthing said.

“From the early 1970s, Bob Addison’s musicals earned acclaim, and the school has gained national prominence in drama and debating.”

The school’s international programme added depth and diversity.

“We have an absolute opportunity in what I call the cultural flowering of NZ – through their food, clothing, traditions, how they celebrate – and it’s become woven into our Pākehā and Māori culture,” Farthing said.

Bruce Farthing with the recently published third edition of “Life Enlightened by Learning’ commemorating 60 years of Ōtūmoetai College. Photo/David Hall.

In 1978, the school was gifted land in the Kaimai Range by the Mackersey family, leading to the establishment of an outdoor education centre.

“That land has been invaluable to our outdoor programmes,” Farthing said.

The sense of tradition runs deep. The Cook family was an example of the school’s intergenerational legacy. Duncan Cook, son of foundation board member Mrs DNJ Cook, attended the college, as did his children.

His daughter, Ashley, is now on staff, and his grandchildren are enrolled.

Sporting success has been another source of pride. The school is known nationally for its volleyball and netball programmes, thanks to Stewart Henderson and Sheryl Dawson.

“We’ve been strong across many sports – basketball, athletics, cricket, hockey, kayaking, rowing, rugby, swimming, squash – it’s all been there.”

Ōtūmoetai College produced high-achieving alumni.

Cricketer Trent Boult, hockey coach Alan Galletly, his Olympian daughter Joanne and All Black Gary Braid and Māori All Black Glen Jackson have walked its halls.

Sam Charlton played a record number of games for the NZ Black Sticks.

In academics, Rhodes scholar Richard Higgins, engineering professor Jonathan Cullen at Cambridge, choreographer Michael Ralph, Emma Dwight who won a scholarship to Harvard, and others who worked at Nasa, as senior doctors and a King’s Counsel were among its most notable graduates.

“At the end of the day, the attitude a student brings often determines their path and how the individual will drive his or her own success,” Farthing said.

The third volume of Life Enlightened by Learning – a chronicle of the school’s history – has been completed in time for the reunion.